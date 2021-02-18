Global Rice Bran Oil Market Will Reach USD 6.83 billion By 2028: Fior Markets

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Rice Bran Oil Market by Application (Nutraceutical, Animal Feed, Food & Beverages, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028



The rice bran oil market is expected to grow from USD 4.80 billion in 2020 to USD 6.83 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of 37.2% in the year 2020, owing to the high consumption of rice bran oil in various Asian countries and the easy availability of raw materials. The major producers of rice bran oil in Asia are China, India, Japan, and Thailand. In the Asia-Pacific region, India is the largest rice bran oil manufacturer, owing to the easy availability of raw material across the country. North America region is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to the prevalence of lifestyle diseases, increasing investment by major manufacturers, and rising demand for healthy edible oil. Europe region is expected to grow due to rising health awareness among consumers in the region.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Some of the notable players in the market are BCL Industries & Infrastructure, Sethia and A.P. Refineries Pvt. Ltd., Ricela Health Foods, Vaighai Agro Products Ltd., Malar Solvent, Maheshwari Solvent, N.K. Proteins Ltd., Adani Wilmar, Harwin Agro Enterprises (P) Ltd., 3F Industries Ltd., ITC Ltd., Modi Naturals Ltd., and Marico Ltd.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into nutraceutical, animal feed, food & beverages, and others. The foods & beverages segment holds the largest share of 36.48% in the year 2020, owing to the growing usage of food and beverages and increasing use of rice bran oil in functional beverages. The nutraceutical segment is anticipated to witness significant growth due to the rising awareness about the product benefits in the treatment of various chronic disorders and the rising use of rice bran oil in medicines for protection against various degenerative diseases. The distribution channel segment includes online and offline. The offline segment held the largest share of 65.7% in the year 2020. This growth is ascertained by the availability of personal store assistants. Online segment is anticipated to witness significant growth due to increased consumer disposable income, the popularity of e-commerce sites, and improved standard of living.

The factors influencing the market growth are rapid urbanization, increasing health awareness among consumers, changing lifestyles, increasing domestic income, and increasing demand for high nutrition and less fat-containing food and beverages. Other factors propelling the market growth include rising consumer health consciousness from edible oils to reduce cholesterol levels and growth in the personal care & cosmetic industry. The factors hampering the market growth are less popularity of rice bran oil among consumers, unpredictable bowel movements and higher consumption of oil causing intestinal gas and stomach discomfort.

