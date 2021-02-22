Global Revenue Cycle Management Market Latest Innovative Solutions to Boost Global Growth, Overview, Driver, Restraints, Deployments and Key Players 2027

Revenue cycle management market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 85.52 billion by 2027 and will grow at a CAGR of 13.00% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the revenue cycle management market report are Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, The athenahealth, Inc., CareCloud Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Conifer Health Solutions, LLC, eClinicalWorks, Epic Systems Corporation, Experian Information Solutions, Inc., General Electric Company, R1 RCM, Inc., GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, McKesson Corporation, NXGN Management, LLC., nThrive, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and The SSI Group, LLC among other domestic and global players.

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Development

Cognizant announced the acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions in March 2018.This acquisition will help the company to enhance their healthcare consulting and IT and business process services to hospitals, physician practices and specialty care. This will allow them to strengthen their market position and enhance their global reach.

Revenue Cycle Management Market Scope and Market Size

Revenue cycle management market is segmented on the basis of product type, function, deployment, component and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product type, the revenue cycle management market is segmented into integrated RCM and standalone RCM.

The function segment of the revenue cycle management market is segmented into Claim and denial, medical coding and billing, patient insurance eligibility verification, payment remittance, electronic health record (Ehr), clinical documentation improvement (Cdi) and other.

Based on deployment, the revenue cycle management market is divided into web-based, on-premise and cloud-based.

On the basis of component, the revenue cycle management market is segmented into software and services.

The end user segment of the revenue cycle management market is segmented into hospitals, general physicians, labs and others.

Scope of the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market

Revenue cycle management (RCM) on the basis of countries is segmented into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa

All country based analysis of revenue cycle management (RCM) market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation.

market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into integrated RCM and standalone RCM. Based on stage, the market is segmented into front office, mid office, and back office. The function segment is divided into hospitals, general physicians, labs, and others. Deployment segment is divided into web-based, on premise, and cloud-based. Component segment is divided into software and services. Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) is the financial mechanism that uses medical billing software to monitor episodes of patient care from the enrollment and consultation schedule to the final balance payment. The RCM process allows healthcare facilities to maximize revenue by handling claims. It also has the ability to improve the quality of information and maintains patients’ bills and reimbursement claims.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Revenue cycle management Market

8 Revenue cycle management Market, By Service

9 Revenue cycle management Market, By Deployment Type

10 Revenue cycle management Market, By Organization Size

11 Revenue cycle management Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

Research Methodology: Global Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

