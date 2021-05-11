Global Reusable Water Bottle Market 2020 | Analysis by SWOT, Investment, Future Growth and Top Key Players Contigo, CamelBak Products LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bulletin Bottle.

Global Reusable Water Bottle Market

Consumer goods are products largely consumed by the average consumer in their daily lives. Consumer goods are widely referred to as final goods since it is the end result of manufacturing, production, and distribution. Consumer goods are generally found on the store shelf. Food, jewellery, and clothing are all examples of consumer goods. Raw materials such as copper or iron, are not considered as consumer goods since they need to undergo several processes to get transformed into usable end products

Reusable water bottles are the type of containers which are reused to carry or hold the water and other type of liquid beverages. These bottles are available in various shapes, sizes and colours. They are made up with polymer, metal, glass, silicone, and steel. Rise in use of reusable bottles by athletes and travellers due strength and durability will propel the market growth.

Increase in adoption of reusable water bottles among customers, owing to rise in environmental awareness is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global reusable water bottle market growth. Also, government stringent initiatives regarding usage of use and throw plastic bottles are expected to drive market growth during this forecast period. Furthermore, developments of new cost effective reusable bottles and rise in promotional activities by using social platforms to spread awareness regarding health benefits as well as environmental benefits of reusable water bottles will fuel the market growth in near future.

Consumer goods, or final goods, are products sold to consumers for their own enjoyment or use. They are not meant for further commercial production activity. From an economic viewpoint, consumer goods can be categorized as nondurable (usable for less than 3 years), pure services (these are meant for immediate consumption), and durable (usable within and after 3 years). Marketers have segregated consumer goods how consumers shop for them, how frequently consumers shop for them, and according to consumer behavior. In more precise terms, consumer goods can be classified into shopping, convenience, unsought goods, and specialty

However, easy availability of bottled water and probability of bacteria and fungi due to irregular washing of reusable bottles are the restraining factors which expected to hinder the global reusable water bottle market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Contigo, CamelBak Products LLC, HYDAWAY, Sigg Switzerland AG, Aquasana Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bulletin Bottle, and Klean Kanteen

Market Taxonomy

By Material Type

Metal

Glass

Silicone

Polymer

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Independent Stores

Online Stores

Others

By Primary Usage

Sports

Travel

Everyday

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

