Global Retort Packaging Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global retort packaging market is expected to grow from $3.54 billion in 2020 to $3.69 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.28%. The growth in the retort packaging market is mainly due to the growing demand for food packaging. The market is expected to reach $4.49 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.04%.

The retort packaging market consists of the sales of retort packaging pouches, trays, and cartons, and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture retort packaging. The retort packaging is a type of packaging made from flexible plastic and metal foils and used to pack cooked or semi-cooked food, sealed and subsequently sterilized to create food packages that have an extended shelf life with no preservatives and refrigeration.

The retort packaging market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the retort packaging market are Amcor, Coveris, Sonoco, Mondi group, Berry Global (RPC Astrapak), Clondlakin, Tredegar, Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation, Proampac, Huhtamäki Oyj, Clifton Packaging, Winpak, Ostuka Holdings, HPM Global, Avonflex, ALLIEDFLEX, Constantia Flexibles, Tetra Pak, Techni-Pak, Lithotype, Fujimori Kogyo, Pyramid Packaging, DNP America, Printpack, and Paharpur 3P.

The global retort packaging market is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Pouches, Trays, Cartons, Others

2) By Material: PET, Polypropylene, Aluminum Foil, Polyethylene, Polyamide, Paperboard, Others

3) By End-Use: Food, Beverages, Others

The retort packaging market report describes and explains the global retort packaging market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The retort packaging report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global retort packaging market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global retort packaging market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

