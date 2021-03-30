Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Survey Report, 2020-2027
The global Retail Sourcing and Procurement market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
Leading Vendors
Intengo
Perfect Commerce
Basware
GEP
Zycus
Coupa
SciQuest
Determine Software
Market Segments by Application:
Retail Enterprise
Others
Global Retail Sourcing and Procurement market: Type segments
Strategic Sourcing
Supplier Management
Contract Management
Procure-to-Pay
Spend Analysis
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market in Major Countries
7 North America Retail Sourcing and Procurement Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Retail Sourcing and Procurement Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Retail Sourcing and Procurement Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Retail Sourcing and Procurement Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Key Regions Overview
Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.
Retail Sourcing and Procurement Market Intended Audience:
– Retail Sourcing and Procurement manufacturers
– Retail Sourcing and Procurement traders, distributors, and suppliers
– Retail Sourcing and Procurement industry associations
– Product managers, Retail Sourcing and Procurement industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
– Market Research and consulting firms
