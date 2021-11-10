Global Retail Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global retail market reached a value of nearly $20,331.1 billion in 2020, having increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% since 2015. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to reach $29,446.2 billion in 2025. The global retail market is expected to reach $39,933.3 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 6.3%.

The retail market consists of sales of goods to ultimate users by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide the service of making goods available in convenient quantities and locations. Retailing involves buying from wholesalers or direct from producers, breaking bulk, displaying goods for sale either physically or online, and sometimes delivery. Wholesalers are independent organizations in the distribution channel that buy in bulk and sell to resellers rather than to consumers. Retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers take ownership of the goods and so bear the risk of carrying inventory.

The retail market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the retail market are Walmart Inc., Amazon.com, Inc, CVS Health Corporation, Costco Wholesale Corporation, Schwarz Group

The retail market is segmented by type, by ownership and by geography.

By Type –

The retail market is segmented by type into

a) Motor Vehicles and Parts Dealers

b) Food and Beverages Stores

c) Gasoline Stations

d) Miscellaneous Store Retailers

e) Cosmetics and Personal Care Stores

f) Clothing and Clothing Accessories stores

g) Electronics and Appliance Stores

h) Furniture and Home Furnishing Stores

i) Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

j) Convenience, Mom and Pop Store

k) Department Stores and Other General Merchandise Stores

l) Ecommerce and Other Non-Store Retailers

m) Building Material and Garden Equipment and Supplies Dealers

n) Pharmacies And Healthcare Stores

o) Sporting Goods Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores

By Ownership-

The retail market is further segmented by ownership into

a) Chained

b) Independent

The retail market report describes and explains the global retail market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030.

The countries covered in the global retail market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global retail market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

