Global Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global respiratory monitoring devices market is expected to decline from $1.86 billion in 2020 to $1.72 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -7.5%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The respiratory monitoring devices market is expected to reach $2.32 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The respiratory monitoring devices market consists of sales of respiratory monitoring devices used to monitor respiration related parameters that aid the detection of acute or chronic respiratory disorders. The respiratory monitoring devices establishments are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of capnographs, gas analyzers, pulse oximeters, peak flow meters, spirometers, and polysomnography.

The respiratory monitoring devices market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the respiratory monitoring devices market are Covidien, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, ResMed, Siemens Healthcare, Merck & Co., Calando Pharmaceuticals, Quark Pharmaceuticals, Sirnaomics Inc., and Traversa Therapeutics.

The global respiratory monitoring devices market is segmented –

1) By Type: Capnographs, Gas Analyzers, Pulse Oximeters, Peak Flow Meters, Spirometers, Polysomnographs, Others

2) By End-User: Laboratories, Hospitals, Home Use

3) By Application: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Infectious Diseases, Asthma, Others

The respiratory monitoring devices market report describes and explains the global respiratory monitoring devices market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The respiratory monitoring devices report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global respiratory monitoring devices market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global respiratory monitoring devices market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

