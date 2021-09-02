Global Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market is expected to grow from $22.4 billion in 2020 to $24.22 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $33.13 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

The respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market consists of sales of respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) and related services. Respiratory devices and equipment are used to provide medication or assist a patient who is having difficulty in breathing and cannot achieve adequate oxygen levels to maintain life. Patients with respiratory disorders such as asthma, cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and acute respiratory distress syndrome require respiratory devices and equipment.

The respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market are Smiths Medical, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Chart Industries and Invacare Corporation.

The global respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market is segmented –

1) By Type: Diagnostic devices, Therapeutic devices, Monitoring devices

2)By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare settings, Ambulatory service centers,

3) By Therapeutic Devices: Humidifiers, Nebulizers, Oxygen concentrators, Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices, Ventilators, Others

4) By Diagnostic Devices: Spirometer, Polysomnographs, Peak Flow Meters 5) By Monitoring Devices: Pulse oximeters, Capnographs, Gas analyzers 6) By Application: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Asthma, Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS), Cystic Fibrosis, Pneumonia

The respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market report describes and explains the global respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

