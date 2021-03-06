Global Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market – Analysis and Forecast (2019-2024)

The global residential water treatment equipment market is observing significant growth as the number of cases regarding health risks, severe diseases and adverse environmental impacts is increasing at the global level. The growing concerns related to environmental and industrial pollution globally is enhancing the need for efficient water treatment equipment.

The diseases and occurrences of chronic diseases are increasing, particularly due to the negative impact of industrialization on water. In the present scenario, the prime sources of fresh water such as glaciers, municipal water systems, rivers, wells and lakes are polluted to a larger extent. Such contamination causes several diseases such as liver damage, cancer and other serious infections. The implementation of water treatment equipment is an industrial process of treating water in order to make it more usable for several purposes such as for drinking purposes, industrial and medicinal purpose. The polluted water is treated by several biological, physical, chemical and wastewater treatment.

Market Segmentation

Insight by Product

On the basis of product, the residential water treatment equipment market is categorized into point-of-use, and point-of-entry. Among these two-product categories, the point-of-use category is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. It helps in the treatment of water for cooking and drinking purposes. It is compact and lower capacity systems installed at single water connections, especially under the kitchen sink or bathroom. The RO point-of-use systems generate potable water of the highest quality.

Increasing demand for high quality and clean water for cooking and drinking and increasing awareness regarding safe and reliable drinking water is fueling the growth of this segment.

Insight by Equipment

On the basis of equipment, the residential water treatment equipment market is categorized into membrane equipment, filtration equipment, disinfection equipment, thermal distillation equipment, and evaporators.

Industry Dynamics

Drivers

The increasing water demand and water security are the primary factors aiding towards the growth of the global residential water treatment equipment market. According to a recent study, it has been observed that the water scarcity is driven by two phenomena the growing freshwater use and the other is the depletion of usable fresh water resources. Water scarcity is contributed due to two mechanisms that include physical water scarcity and economic water scarcity. The physical water scarcity is the result of inadequate natural water resources to supply any particular region’s demand. Economic water scarcity is attributed towards the inefficient management of the sufficient available water resources.

Geography Overview

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market in residential water treatment equipment. The demand for this equipment is significantly increasing in this region as the region is affected by the water supply shortage. Additionally, the accelerating growth in the economies of developing countries such as China and India and increasing spending capability of the citizens of this country is contributing towards the increasing growth of the residential water treatment equipment market in the region. It has been observed that the government organization in Asia-Pacific are excessively instructing and guiding the people to adopt water treatment systems, which in turn, fueling the residential water treatment equipment market growth in the region.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global residential water treatment equipment industry include 3M Purification Inc., Calgon Carbon Corporation, Culligan International, Dow Water & Process Solutions, GE Water & Process Technologies, Groupe Novasep, H2O Innovation Inc., Hitachi Plant Technologies Ltd., Koch Membrane Systems, Kurita Water Industries, EMD Millipore, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Suez Environnement, Toray Industries Inc., Trojan Technologies, and Xylem, Inc.

