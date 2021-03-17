Global Residential Security Market is Expected to Reach USD 67,588.9 Million by 2024

The study reveals that the Global Residential Security Market is estimated to reach $67,588.9 million by 2024. On account of significant advancement in technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), adoption of cloud-based security technologies and rapid increase in demand for advanced security solutions, such as alert systems and wireless locks, the global home security market is gaining more traction.

As per the findings of the research, security cameras held the largest market among all home security products. Further, the security camera segment is expected to continue its highest revenue contribution during the forecast period. Security cameras are one of the fundamental devices for home security, which are sought by everyone looking to immune their abode against security threats. Among various solutions, audio visual surveillance segment witnessed the highest growth in demand during 2014-2017. However, home integrated security segment is expected to lead the market with the highest growth rate, during the forecast period.

Global Residential Security Market: Key Stakeholders

Security Equipment Providers

Industrial & Home Security Providers

Software & Hardware Providers

Electrical & Electronic Device Suppliers

Telecommunication Providers

Cloud Service Providers

Professional & Managed Service Providers

Real Estate Builders

Safety Standard Providers

Investors

Global Residential Security Market Insights:

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “Global Residential Security Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024” are:

Among various solutions, demand for audio visual surveillance segment witnessed the highest growth during 2014-2017. However, Residential integrated security segment is anticipated to lead the market with highest growth rate, during the forecast period. Among smart locks, electronic door locks contributed highest revenue to the global market, however, the sales of next generation wireless locks is expected to grow fastest in the coming years

North America has been the largest market for Residential security due to mass adoption of Residential security solutions by the citizens, and an updated mindset for securing their Residential with security solutions

Asia-Pacific is likely to grow fastest among all regions, during the forecast period. The anticipated growth of Asia-Pacific market is due to digitalization, advancement in new technologies, growth in security equipment industry, and increasing adoption of connected technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) by Residential security providers in countries like India, China, and Singapore

In addition to this, with several government initiatives for instance development of smart city projects, the Asia-Pacific Residential security market has high propensity to witness a rapid scale of revenue generation in near future.

