Global Residential Energy Management Market Increasing Demand, Drivers, Challenges, Competitive Landscape And Investment Opportunities

Global residential energy management market is set to witness substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising manufacturing of smart appliances and incorporation of all smartphone user interface devices are the factor for the market growth.

Major Industry Competitors: Residential Energy Management Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global residential energy management market are Elster Group SE; GENERAL ELECTRIC; Itron; Landis+Gyr.; Schneider Electric; Oracle; Aclara Technologies LLC.; Tendril Networks, Inc.; Emerson Electric Co.; DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.,; Toshiba International Corporation; IBM Corporation; ABB; GridPoint; Siemens; ecobee.; Ayla Networks Inc.; STMicroelectronics; Electriq Power, Inc.; among others.

By Platform (Energy Management Platform, Energy Analytics, Customer Engagement Platform), User Interface Application (Smart Appliances, Smart Meters, Smart Thermostats, In- House Displays), Communication Technology (Wi-Fi Technology, Zigbee Technology, Z- Wave Technology, Wireless M- Bus Technology, Homeplug Technology, Thread Technology), Hardware (Gateways, Load Control Switches, Demand Response Devices, Heating, Ventilating, and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) Control Devices),Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Rising demand for efficient energy management will accelerate the market growth

Increasing number of smart homes will also enhance the market

Growing applications of these solutions acts as a market driver

Government is also taking different initiatives so they can encourage the use of residential energy management which is another factor boosting the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2019, C3 IoT, Inc. and ENGIE announced the launch of smart institutions which is an AI powered holistic Energy-as-a-Service software solution which is specially designed for large institutions. Through Smart Institutions, organisations can control their buildings and energy resources proactively and automatically to improve efficiency and reduce energy costs. This launch will help the company to provide better solutions and services to their customer

In July 2017, Schneider electric announced the launch of their Automatic Power Factor Corrector (APFC) panels and Automatic Harmonic Filter (AHF) which has the ability to save energy upto 30% as compared to their conventional solutions. This launch will help the company to support the government initiatives in achieving energy efficiency

