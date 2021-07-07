Global Residential Boiler Market Opportunity Assessment to Reveal Lucrative Growth Prospects for Players

With the alarming rise of global warming and climate change, a large number of urban population has started looking for ‘eco-friendly’ options in every aspects of their lives. Companies, various manufacturing industries, and even healthcare facilities are shifting toward more ‘green’ options.

Companies are looking forward for implementing ‘eco-friendly’ boiler system to reduce carbon emission. The most- wondered questions include: How to get the necessary steam heat they need and go green at the same time and how to choose the boiler that is most eco-friendly?

The traditional boilers frequently experience seepages of poisonous carbon monoxide. Heating systems are often powered by fossil fuels, which are considered as one of the main contributor of air pollution. Nowadays, people are opting for eco-friendly heating systems—that save lots of energy—owing to the growing concerns related to climate change, as said earlier.

Replacement and re-installment of a green system with a traditional boiler system may cost a fortune; it is definitely a better option for long term. The main benefits of an eco-friendly boiler are that they are perfect for reducing carbon impression and smart cost-cutter.

Advantages of Eco-Gas Boiler Systems

There are many benefits of the eco-boilers or the green heating system, benefits that outsmart those of the traditional ones. Some of these advantages are mentioned below:

Emission Curbing : Eco boiler systems have enabled the HVAC experts to conform to the emission protocols of the governments. These systems are environment and end-user friendly at the same time.

: Eco boiler systems have enabled the HVAC experts to conform to the emission protocols of the governments. These systems are environment and end-user friendly at the same time. Outstanding energy efficiency : Advanced technology of eco-boilers helps decrease heat loss and increase heat transfer. Built-in boiler controls like thermostatic radiator valves helps in controlling the temperature of the home more competently.

: Advanced technology of eco-boilers helps decrease heat loss and increase heat transfer. Built-in boiler controls like thermostatic radiator valves helps in controlling the temperature of the home more competently. Highest cost savings on fuel : Compared to the traditional boilers, green boilers require lesser fuel for the same quantity of work. It has got 90% of energy rating, promising a remarkable amount of savings for a long time.

: Compared to the traditional boilers, green boilers require lesser fuel for the same quantity of work. It has got 90% of energy rating, promising a remarkable amount of savings for a long time. Smooth innovation and design: With the use of progressive design and manufacturing technology, manufacturers are now able to build smaller boilers. Smaller boilers mean lesser place for installation, and quieter to run.

Primary Types of Eco Boiler Systems

The primary types of eco boilers are –condensing boilers and biomass boilers.

Eco Biomass Boilers:

Eco biomass boilers are powered by burning wood and other organic materials which are recyclable.

These are advanced biomass burning stoves more effective for day-to-day water heating needs than the traditional fireplaces and wood-burning stoves. Programmed biomass boilers control the amount of fuel and air required for producing heat.

Anyway, the boiler will require a bigger storage space for itself and the logs and firewood for fuel.

Eco Condensing Boilers:

Eco condensing boilers are the mostly used type of new boilers. These modern condensing boilers are more effectual compared to the traditional guzzlers. The new boilers can recycle the unnecessary heat in a smart way.

Gas or oil is used to power a new condensing boiler. They are available in different sizes and its compactness helps in fitting to different storage spaces. Another benefit that appeals the homeowners is that these boilers are low maintenance.

Electric boiler is another type of eco-friendly boiler.

Electric boiler does not burn gas or fuel to produce heat. To power boiler elements, electricity is used inside the boiler to transfer energy. Electric boilers produce zero carbon emissions, which make them way more clean than the other green boiler systems.

Pros of electric boilers: speedy and precise controls and the absence of complex combustion equipment.

Cons of electric boilers: high demand of electricity, making the boiler too costly for some end-users.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

Many new advancements have been observed in the global residential boiler market in terms of eco-friendly boilers. This is the factor behind the growth of the market in the recent years. However, with the emergence of Covid-19 pandemic in the early 2020, the market witnessed a drastic downfall. This is because of the restrictions on supply chain and transportation. However, as per a report published by Research Dive, the market will recover from the loss once the pandemic is over. The leading players of the market are doing their best to revive the market from its declining state by utilizing different strategies.

