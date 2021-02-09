Global Renal Dialysis Equipment Market Challenges and New Trends 2027||Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Gambro, Allmed Medical Corp

An international Renal Dialysis Equipment report helps out to meet the strategic and specific needs of the organization or business, by providing comprehensive market research analysis. This market research report delivers an analytical measurement of the main challenges faced by the business currently and in the upcoming years. It is a wide-ranging market research report that comprises of various parameters of the market namely market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. Each of these factors is again researched intensely for the enhanced and actionable market insights.

Renal dialysis equipment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 6.24% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 29.85 Billion by 2027. The growing rate of renal diseases among population across the globe is escalating the growth of the renal dialysis equipment market.

Some of the major players operating in renal dialysis equipment market are Baxter, NIPRO, NIKKISO CO. LTD., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Gambro, Allmed Medical Corp, DaVita Inc., MEDIVATORS Inc., NxStage Medical, Inc., TORAY MEDICAL CO. LTD. among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Simergent Creating affordable home dialysis equipment manufacturer announced new product with affordable price range to the market. The equipment will be cheaper than other market-leading home dialysis machines and simpler to use

In January 2019, Fresenius Medical Care, the world’s largest provider of dialysis products and services launched new product ‘480A Dialysis Machine’. The product is highly advanced and will meet the emerging needs of the market.

Market Segmentation:Global Renal Dialysis Equipment Market

By product the renal dialysis equipment market is segmented into peritoneal dialysis solutions, hemodialysis machines, dialysis accessories and continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) machines.

On the basis of end user the market is segmented into hospitals, home, clinics and dialysis centers.

On the basis of distribution channel the renal dialysis equipment market is segmented into direct tenders and retail.

On the basis of geography, renal dialysis equipment market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Market Drivers

Expected increase in population is driving the growth of the market

Extended number of centers for dialysis is propelling the growth of the market

Improved awareness of disorders and types of treatment is boosting the growth of the market

R&D spending on new dialysis products is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Lack of awareness about kidney disease is hampering the growth of the market

Extremely competitive market for small and medium-sized companies is hindering the growth of the market

Dialysis-related complications and risks is restricting the growth of the market

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Renal Dialysis Equipment Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Renal Dialysis Equipment Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Renal Dialysis Equipment Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Study Objectives Of Renal Dialysis Equipment Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years

To study the factors affecting the Renal Dialysis Equipment Market Growth

To provide country level analysis of the Renal Dialysis Equipment Market by their market size & future perspective

To provide revenue forecast of the market segments & sub-segments w.r.t to three key region of APAC,EMEA & Americas

To study & predict the accurate future market size, share during the period 2020-2027

To provide the challenges & restraints faced by the new entrants of Renal Dialysis Equipment Market along with the threat of substitutes & threats of rivalry

To study, track & analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliance, mergers, acquisitions & new product developments

