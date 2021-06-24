Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Expands Footprints || Cerner Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG Germany

Latest added Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are BioTelemetry Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG Germany, OMRON Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Resideo Life Care Solutions, Vivify Health, Inc., ALTEN Calsoft Labs, and Preventice Solutions. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

The global Remote Patient Monitoring Market is projected to reach USD 117.1 billion by 2027 from USD XX billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 38.2% between 2021 and 2027.

The rising geriatric population and the growing need to expand healthcare access, cost benefits of telehealth and remote patient monitoring, benefits of RPM to reduce the burden on medical resources, advancements in telecommunications, growing incidences of chronic diseases, and increasing investments in telehealth and RPM are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, the regulatory variations across regions, healthcare fraud, and informal usage of social media practices is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 IMPACT ON THE GLOBAL REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING MARKET

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating global impact on the health of the population and a huge economic impact on most countries. As of 22nd September 2020, 31.6 million cases have been reported worldwide, with 971,881 deaths (Worldometer). The COVID-19 pandemic is providing immense opportunities for remote patient monitoring solutions, considering that social distancing is the only existing solution developed so far, which is capable of minimizing exposure. In line with this, remote patient monitoring represents an attractive, effective, and affordable option. Moreover, this technology is of critical importance in keeping healthcare providers safe..

REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING MARKET dynamics

Driver: rising Geriatic population and growing need to expand healthcare access

The growth of this population segment will boost the demand for healthcare and long-term care services and greatly increase the burden on governments and health systems. This will prove favorable to the market for remote patient monitoring. Remote patient monitoring can enhance the overall reach of and access healthcare while reducing unnecessary visits, hospital admissions & readmissions, and the time and costs involved in traveling to meet healthcare professionals

Restraint : Healthcare Fraud

Healthcare fraud is an important consideration in the area of telehealth and telemedicine practices. There are numerous ways a patient or a physician can be victimized—for instance, the physician’s name and accounts can be used to receive payments from the insurance company, or non-eligible or non-listed institutional providers can practice improper coding and billing for false claims.

Challenge: behavioral barriers, healthcare affordability, and the lack of awareness

Behavioral barriers may not be the most obvious restricting factor but still pose significant barriers to telehealth and telemedicine adoption. Physicians and patients often face a lack of familiarity with new practices and do not readily give up existing (conventional) practices. Older people may also refuse to use telehealth and telemedicine services due to unfamiliarity with technology.

Opportunity: high utility of RPM in comabating infectious diseases and epidemics

Infectious diseases are among the most difficult conditions to treat in hospital facilities, as both patients and healthcare workers are at equal risk of contracting the infection. In such cases, telemedicine has great potential to limit the spread of epidemics and healthcare-associated infections owing to its inherent benefits, such as the early detection of diseases and virtual visits, consequently reducing overall patient exposure. It certainly reduces the total number of in-person visits and travel included in the process of treatment. It is a safer mode of care delivery and slows down the spread of infectious diseases.

“Providers accounted for the largest market share in 2019”

Based on end users, the global remote patient monitoring market is broadly segmented into providers, payers, patients, and other end users. The providers’ segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2019. This can be attributed to the increased adoption of remote monitoring in chronically ill and old aged patients, advancements in RPM monitoring devices, and the increasing number of RPM services offered by providers.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global remote patient monitoring market in 2019.

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the remote patient monitoring market, followed by Europe. The large share of North America in the RPM market can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic conditions, the need to reduce healthcare expenditure, and the increasing overall & geriatric population.

Some of the key players include BioTelemetry Inc. (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland), GE Healthcare (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers AG Germany, OMRON Healthcare (Japan), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Resideo Life Care Solutions (US), Vivify Health, Inc. (US), ALTEN Calsoft Labs (France), Preventice Solutions (US), Bio-Beat Technologies (Israel), VitalConnect (US), Welch Allyn (US), Teladoc Health Inc. (US), Dexcom Inc. (US), iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (US), and VivaLNK Inc. (US).

This research report categorizes the remote patient monitoring market into the following segments:

Remote patient monitoring Market, by type

Services & Software

Devices Cardiac Monitoring Devices Neurological Monitoring Devices Respiratory Monitoring Devices Multiparameter Monitoring Devices Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices Weight Monitoring Devices Other Monitoring Devices



Remote patient monitoring Market, by End User

Providers Hospitals and Clinics Home Care Settings and Long Term Care Centers Ambulatory Care Centers Other End Users

Payers

Patients

Other End Users

Remote patient monitoring Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) market report. The market research and analysis performed in this business report assists clients to forecast investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players & brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

