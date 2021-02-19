Global Remote Patient Care Market Exhibits a Lucrative Growth Potential during 2020-2027 | Leading Players -Baxter., Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Honeywell International Inc
Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 1,414.57 million by 2027
Remote patient care marketis expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 1,414.57 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% in the above-mentioned forecast period.
The major players covered in the remote patient care market report are Abbott, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Baxter., Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Honeywell International Inc, Masimo., Omron Healthcare, Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, A&D Company, Limited, Docobo Ltd, Microlife Corporation, SCHILLER, SHL Telemedicine, among other domestic and global players.
Global Remote Patient Care Market Scope and Market Size
Remote patient care market is segmented on the basis of type of device, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
Based on type of device, remote patient care market is segmented into heart monitors, breath monitors, hematology monitors, multi-parameter monitors and other types of devices.
Based on application, remote patient care market is segmented into cancer treatment, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes treatment, sleep disorder, weight management and fitness monitoring and other applications.
Remote patient care market has also been segmented based on the end user into home care settings, clinics and hospitals.
