Global Remdesivir Market Expected To Reach $ 9,925.61 Million Growth By 2028|| Saptagir Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Ferozsons Laboratories Limited, Mylan N.V., Hovione, Syngene, EVA PHARM, Zydus Cadila

"Global Remdesivir Market–Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028" focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players.

Remdesivir market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 9,925.61 million by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 27.46% in the above mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the remdesivir market report are Gilead Sciences, Inc., BrightGene Bio-Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Saptagir Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Ferozsons Laboratories Limited, Mylan N.V., Hovione, Syngene, EVA PHARM, Zydus Cadila., Pfizer Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Biocon, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Hunan Warrant Chiral Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Hetero, Everest Organics Limited, PI & PI BOITECH INC, Cipla Inc., and Jubilant Life Sciences Limited among other domestic and global players.

Global Remdesivir Market Drivers:

The remdesivir market is majorly driven by the rapidly increasing need for a drug that can be used for the treatment of patient with severe COVID-19 symptoms.

In addition, the high occurrences of pandemics like COVID-19, Ebola, along with the increasing prevalence of viral diseases are also contributing to rising in the global market.

Also the Remdesivir (RDV) is one of the promising drugs which are currently being used for the treatment of the COVID19 disease and is the key factor affecting remdesivir market trends over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Additionally, the rising focus on making remdesivir both available and affordable to governments and patients around the globe is also responsible for the development of remdesivir market over the forecast period.

Global Remdesivir Market Restraints:

Furthermore, the remdesivir is being tested in multiple phase 3 clinical trials as a treatment for reasonably and severely ill COVID-19 patients and is also exceedingly influencing the demand and growth of the remdesivir market.

Global Remdesivir Market Scope and Market Size

Remdesivir market is segmented on the basis of dosage, patient type, form, application and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of dosage, the remdesivir market is segmented into 2.5mg, 5mg, 100mg and 200mg .

Based on patient type, the remdesivir market is segmented into adult, pediatric and geriatric.

On the basis of form, the remdesivir market is segmented into lyophilized powder and concentrated solution.

lyophilized powder and concentrated solution. Based on application, the remdesivir market is segmented into ebola, SARS-COV, MERS-COV and COVID-19. COVID-19 has further been segmented into invasive mechanical ventilation and non-Invasive mechanical ventilation.

ebola, SARS-COV, MERS-COV and COVID-19. COVID-19 has further been segmented into invasive mechanical ventilation and non-Invasive mechanical ventilation. The end users segment of the remdesivir market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, pharmacy and drug stores and online pharmacies.

