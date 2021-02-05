Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market To Witness Vigorous Expansion By 2027||Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC. Changzhou Qianye Rehabilitation Co., Ltd
Global rehabilitation equipment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market growth at a CAGR of 5.5% in the above-mentioned forecast period.
Rehabilitation Equipment market report provides the best research offerings and the required critical information when it is about looking for new product trends or competitive analysis of an existing or emerging market. With this business report companies can hone their competitive edge again and again. The report comprises of expert insights on global industries, products, company profiles, and market trends. Users can gain unlimited, company-wide access to a comprehensive catalog of industry-specific market research from this industry analysis report. The global Rehabilitation Equipment marketing document examines industries at a much higher level than a market study.
Key Market Competitors Covered in the report
- Invacare Corporation.,,
- Amigo Mobility International,
- Medline Industries, Inc.,
- Dynatronics Corporation,
- Access Rehabilitation Group
- Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
- GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.
- Changzhou Qianye Rehabilitation Co., Ltd
- Stryker
- Carex Health Brands Inc
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Roma Medical
- Shunkangda
- Hospital Equipment Mfg. Co.
Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market Scope and Market Size
The rehabilitation equipment market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
Based on product, the rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into daily living aids, mobility equipment, walking assist devices, exercise equipment, body support devices, therapy equipment.
Based on application, the rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into physical rehabilitation & training, occupational rehabilitation & training, strength, endurance, & pain reduction.
Based on end user, the rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into rehabilitation centres, physiotherapy centres, home care settings, hospitals & clinics and other end users. Other end users are further segmented into nursing homes, community health clinics, & elderly care facilities
Some Major Point cover in this Rehabilitation Equipment Market report are: -
- What will the market Growth Rate, Overview and Analysis of Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market in 2027?
- What are the Major Market Drivers & Restraints of Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market?
- What are Research Methodology used in Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market?
- Who are Major Market Competitors of Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market?
- What is the Market Segmentation of Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market?
- What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
Europe dominates the rehabilitation equipment market. Europe has the largest market share. Factors such as supportive government programs, a growing aging population, and an increased burden of chronic conditions are driving the European market growth.
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- By Component
- Product Type
- Delivery
- Industry Type
- Geography
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Company Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Related Reports
