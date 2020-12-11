Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market Enhancement Study By Market Overview, Summary Methodology, Size And Growth Over The Forecast 2027||Argo Medical , Medline Industries, Inc., followed by Dynatronics Corporation , Access Rehabilitation Group

Global rehabilitation equipment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market growth at a CAGR of 5.5% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of types, global rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into mobility, body support, exercise and living aids. Mobility is sub segmented into wheelchair and assist device. Body support is sub segmented into lift and sling. Exercise is sub segmented into upper body and lower body. Living aids is sub segmented into reading and writing. Here, living aids accounted the largest market share in 2016 due to increase in non-communicable diseases.

On the basis of application, global rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into physiotherapy and occupational therapy (OT). Physiotherapy segment accounted the largest market share in 2016 due to increasing needs amongst aged people and disabled patients

On the basis ofend user, global rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into hospital, clinic, and homecare. Hospital and clinics accounted the largest market share in 2016 due to increasing sports injuries, favorable reimbursement policies and high quality treatment.

On the basis of geography, global rehabilitation equipment market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Major market drivers and restraints: Increase in non-communicable diseases which leads to disabilities Growing geriatric population Favorable healthcare support High cost and maintenance expenditure