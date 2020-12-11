Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market Enhancement Study By Market Overview, Summary Methodology, Size And Growth Over The Forecast 2027||Argo Medical , Medline Industries, Inc., followed by Dynatronics Corporation , Access Rehabilitation Group
Global rehabilitation equipment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market growth at a CAGR of 5.5% in the above-mentioned forecast period.
The large scale Rehabilitation Equipment report is a perfect source to acquire thorough synopsis on the market study, analysis, estimation and the factors influencing the medical device industry. The report also presents with the statistics on the existing state of the industry. And thus proves to be an important source of guidance and direction for companies and investors that are interested in this market. It becomes easy to achieve supreme level of market insights and obtain knowhow of the best market opportunities into the specific markets with this market report. Moreover, Rehabilitation Equipment market report also explains a widespread evaluation of the market’s growth prospects and restrictions.
Market Segmentation:
On the basis of types, global rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into mobility, body support, exercise and living aids. Mobility is sub segmented into wheelchair and assist device. Body support is sub segmented into lift and sling. Exercise is sub segmented into upper body and lower body. Living aids is sub segmented into reading and writing. Here, living aids accounted the largest market share in 2016 due to increase in non-communicable diseases.
On the basis of application, global rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into physiotherapy and occupational therapy (OT). Physiotherapy segment accounted the largest market share in 2016 due to increasing needs amongst aged people and disabled patients
On the basis ofend user, global rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into hospital, clinic, and homecare. Hospital and clinics accounted the largest market share in 2016 due to increasing sports injuries, favorable reimbursement policies and high quality treatment.
On the basis of geography, global rehabilitation equipment market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.
Increase in non-communicable diseases which leads to disabilities
Growing geriatric population
Favorable healthcare support
High cost and maintenance expenditure
