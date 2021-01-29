Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market Business Strategies And Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2027||Amigo Mobility International, Medline Industries, Inc., Dynatronics Corporation

Rehabilitation Equipment market report comprises of data regarding valuable intelligence about marketplace, industry, competition – but especially and most importantly, about the customers and how they feel about your company and its offerings. It helps identify customers’ habits, trends, plans, opinions, needs and wants. Also helps in determining if the company and/or its offerings meet customer needs. With the Rehabilitation Equipment report, potential new customers based on demographic traits such as age, gender, income, education level, and even geography can be found. By using this report, business can determine the best ways to market and advertise to different types of customers.

Global rehabilitation equipment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market growth at a CAGR of 5.5% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Invacare Corporation.,,

Amigo Mobility International,

Medline Industries, Inc.,

Dynatronics Corporation,

Access Rehabilitation Group

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.

Changzhou Qianye Rehabilitation Co., Ltd

Stryker

Carex Health Brands Inc

Roma Medical

Shunkangda

Hospital Equipment Mfg. Co.

New Rehabilitation Equipment Market Developments in 2019

In March 2019, Paramount Health Group., announced the launch of its rehab product line which helps in providing comfort to the patients from their day to day workload as these products are designed in such a way that they will provide innovative solutions to the physical therapists and health professionals.

Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market Country Level Analysis

The rehabilitation equipment market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, application and end use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the rehabilitation equipment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the rehabilitation equipment market. Europe has the largest market share. Factors such as supportive government programs, a growing aging population, and an increased burden of chronic conditions are driving the European market growth.

Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market Scope and Market Size

The rehabilitation equipment market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, the rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into daily living aids, mobility equipment, walking assist devices, exercise equipment, body support devices, therapy equipment.

Based on application, the rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into physical rehabilitation & training, occupational rehabilitation & training, strength, endurance, & pain reduction.

Based on end user, the rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into rehabilitation centres, physiotherapy centres, home care settings, hospitals & clinics and other end users. Other end users are further segmented into nursing homes, community health clinics, & elderly care facilities.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

