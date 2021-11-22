Global Regtech Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global RegTech market is expected to grow from $6.26 billion in 2020 to $7.90 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.2%. The change in trend of growth of the RegTech market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The RegTech market is expected to reach $18.89 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 24.4%.

The RegTech market consists of sales of RegTech solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing regulatory processes within the financial industry via advanced technologies. RegTech, or regulatory technology, is a set of enterprises that employ cloud computing technology and software-as-a-service (SaaS) to assist businesses in complying with regulations more efficiently and cost-effectively. RegTech’s primary functions are regulatory surveillance, monitoring, and compliance.

Some of the major players of the regtech market are Abside RegTech, Accuity, ACTICO, Acuant Inc, Ascent Technologies Inc., BearingPoint Software Solutions GmbH, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, BWise Beheer B.V., Compliance Solutions Strategies, Sysnet Global Solutions, Trulioo, ComplyAdvantage, Fenergo, IBM Corporation, Infrasoft Technologies, Jumio, London Stock Exchange Group plc, MetricStream Inc., NICE Actimize, RIMES Technologies Corporation, and VERMEG.

The global regtech market is segmented –

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

4) By Application: Risk And Compliance Management, Identity Management, Regulatory Reporting, Anti-Money laundering (AML) And Fraud Management, Regulatory Intelligence

5) By End User: Banks, Insurance Companies, FinTech Firms, IT And Telecom, Public Sector, Energy And Utilities, Others

The regtech market report describes and explains the global regtech market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The regtech report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global regtech market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global regtech market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

