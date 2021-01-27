Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market || keyplayers Koninklijke Philips N.V., Radio Oncology Systems Inc., Siemens Healthcare Systems, and Soma Technology.

The global refurbished medical devices market accounted for US$ 8.3 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 13.8 billion by 2025 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.5%.

The report “Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market, By Product (Medical Imaging Equipment, Operating Room & Surgical Equipment, Patient Monitors, Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2025.”

Key Highlights:

In 2016, Block Imaging Inc. declared the officially launched its new website of refurbished medical imaging equipment for the users by which user can view technical specifications for hundreds of imaging systems from all modalities and can also view photos

Analyst View:

Affordable prices of refurbished medical devices

The rise in number of new hospitals that are electing for alternate options to cut down on the investments of money. Using refurbished devices can be affordable and available for also below economy class people. This is the major propelling factor for the growth of the target market.

Advancement in technologies

Rise in advancement and increasing the emerging technologies, the trend of using affordable buying devices that is refurbished medical devices has been an increasing which is the boosting factor for the growth of the target market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market, By Product (Medical Imaging Equipment, Operating Room & Surgical Equipment, Patient Monitors, Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.”

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global refurbished medical devices market accounted for US$ 8.3 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 13.8 billion by 2025 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.5%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product and region.

By product, the global refurbished medical devices market is segmented medical imaging equipment, operating room & surgical equipment, patient monitors, cardiovascular & cardiology equipment, and others.

By region, North America region is expected to dominate the target market over the forecast period due to increasing incident of the various chronic disease. The government in North America region supports the policies for using and selling of the refurbished medical devices due to which North America region is expected to remain dominated in the global refurbished medical devices during the forecast period.

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Refurbished-Medical-Devices-Market-4217

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global refurbished medical devices market includes Agito medical A/S, Avante Health Solutions, Block Imaging International, Inc., Everx Pvt. Ltd., GE Healthcare, Integrity Medical systems Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Radio Oncology Systems Inc., Siemens Healthcare Systems, and Soma Technology.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces Analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis

To know more

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com