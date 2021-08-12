Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global refurbished medical equipment market is expected to grow from $10.77 billion in 2020 to $12.52 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.29%. The growth in the refurbished medical equipment market is mainly due to healthcare organizations preferring for cost cutting measures. Refurbished equipment require a lower upfront capital investment, thus allowing healthcare providers to offer services at affordable costs. The market is expected to reach $20.28 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.8%.

The refurbished medical equipment market consists of sales of refurbished medical equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture refurbished medical equipment which is used after refurbishing, restoring, and installed without changing the intended use of the first device and replacement of worn parts. These devices are checked and tested by the quality control department and they are commonly refurbished to have long-use periods.

The refurbished medical equipment market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the refurbished medical equipment market are GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Integrity Medical Systems Inc., Soma Technology, Radio Oncology Systems Inc., Everx Pvt. Ltd, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hilditch Group, Block Imaging International Inc., Master Medical Equipment, FlexrayMedical ApS, Rhombus Medical Equipment LLC, and US Medical Systems LLC.

The global refurbished medical equipment market is segmented –

1) By Product: Medical Imaging Equipment, Operating Room & Surgical Equipment, Patient Monitors, Cardiology Equipment, Urology Equipment, Neurology Equipment, Intensive Care Equipment, Endoscopy Equipment, IV Therapy Systems, Others

2) By Application: Diagnostic, Therapeutic

3) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Others

The refurbished medical equipment market report describes and explains the global refurbished medical equipment market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The refurbished medical equipment report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global refurbished medical equipment market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global refurbished medical equipment market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

