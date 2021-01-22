Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market || keyplayers Radio Oncology Systems Inc. Siemens Healthcare Systems Soma Technology 

The devices that are used for restoring its original working condition by various experts or many other manufacturer. These devices are tested and checked by the quality control department. Refurbished medical devices are designed to have long-use periods. Global refurbished medical devices market is propel by a chip alternative for the expensive devices, poor reimbursement policies in many countries, and e-marketing. Rising population of patient population also contributed in the growth of the market.

Drivers and Restraints:

Affordable prices of refurbished medical devices

The rise in number of new hospitals that are electing for alternate options to cut down on the investments of money. Using refurbished devices can be affordable and available for also below economy class people. This is the major propelling factor for the growth of the target market.

Advancement in technologies

Rise in advancement and increasing the emerging technologies, the trend of using affordable buying devices that is refurbished medical devices has been an increasing which is the boosting factor for the growth of the target market.

Reuse is not possible

However, the reuse of refurbished medical devices is not possible due to always perceived risk of accuracy and quality of outcomes. As reusing the refurbishing medical devices can creates the fear of risking a patient’s life and reputation of the healthcare industry. Additionally, the more taxes on imported devices and improper awareness about refurbished medical devices is another hampering factor for the growth of the target market.

