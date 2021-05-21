Global Refinery Catalyst Market In-depth Analysis, Demand Statistics & Competitive Outlook 2020-2027

Global Refinery Catalyst Market was valued at USD 8.2billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 15.35billion by 2027 at a CAGR 7.5%.

Refinery catalyst is used to convert petroleum refinery naphtha’s into the high-octane liquid product called as refomats. Also, refinery catalyst can convert low octane hydrocarbons into cyclic naphthalene and other alkanes. Refinery catalyst enhances the operational efficiency of valuable hydrocarbons.

The market statistics segment briefs on the forecasted CAGR the Refinery Catalyst market is anticipated to register over the review period and the valuation it can attain by the end year. The market highlights details boosters and restraints, which can influence the target market growth over the forecast period. Skilled market analysts have meticulously worked on the evolution of the Refinery Catalyst market and have identified the recent trends reinforcing the Refinery Catalyst market growth. They have also spotted every opportunity based on that the market can capitalize. On scrutinizing, not only the Refinery Catalyst market pitfalls were identified, but also, safety measures & techniques to combat the Refinery Catalyst market are mentioned.

Increase in demand for petroleum and petroleum derived products is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global refinery catalyst market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for high octane fuel in various countries including U.S., Germany, Japan, India, and U.K. will significantly boost the market growth during this forecast period. Moreover, increase in global automation sale in Asia Pacific will fuel the market growth.

However, increase in raw material cost is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global refinery catalyst market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as BASF, AXENS, CRITERION CATALYSTS & TECHNOLOGIES L.P., HONEYWELL, UOP LLC. , HALDOR TOPSOE, W.R. GRACE & CO., ALBEMARLE CORPORATION, CLARIENT INTERNATIONAL, and JOHNSON MATTHEY

Market Taxonomy

By Catalyst Material

Metals

Zeolites

Chemical Compounds

By Application

Catalytic Reforming

Hydrocracking

Alkylation

FCC

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

