Global Redispersible Polymer Powder Market is anticipate to grow 6% CAGR from 2019 to 2027 Redispersible Polymer Powder Market for 1k Cementitious Waterproofing & Self-levelling Mortar (Polymer Type: Vinyl Acetate Ethylene, Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid, Styrene Butadiene, Acrylic, and Others; and Application: 1k Cementitious Waterproofing Mortar and Self-levelling Mortar) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

Redispersible Polymer Powder Market for 1k Cementitious Waterproofing & Self-levelling Mortar: Introduction

The global redispersible polymer powder market for 1k cementitious waterproofing & self-levelling mortar was valued at US$ 122.5 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period. Rise in usage of redispersible polymer powder for waterproofing systems in the global construction sector is expected to drive the redispersible polymer powder market for 1k cementitious waterproofing & self-levelling mortar. Asia Pacific accounts for major share of the global redispersible polymer powder market for 1k cementitious waterproofing & self-levelling mortar. Expansion in the construction industry in Asia Pacific due to rapid urbanization and growth in infrastructure development activities is driving the redispersible polymer powder market for 1k cementitious waterproofing & self-levelling mortar in the region.

Key Drivers of Redispersible Polymer Powder Market for 1k Cementitious Waterproofing & Self-levelling Mortar

The global demand for redispersible polymer powder for 1k cementitious waterproofing & self-levelling mortar is anticipated to increase significantly in the next few years. Rise in the usage of 1K cementitious waterproofing mortar in industrial and residential construction is fueling the demand for redispersible polymer powder. The 1K cementitious waterproofing mortar is employed in a wide range of applications in the construction industry. This includes bathrooms, terraces, balconies, swimming pools, industrial tanks, and pipes. This is anticipated to drive the global redispersible polymer powder market for 1k cementitious waterproofing & self-levelling mortar during the forecast period.

Request PDF brochure

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=76721

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene to Offer Lucrative Opportunities to Redispersible Polymer Powder Market for 1k Cementitious Waterproofing & Self-levelling Mortar

In terms of consumption, the vinyl acetate ethylene (VAE) segment held major share of the global redispersible polymer powder market for 1K cementitious waterproofing & self-levelling in 2018. The vinyl acetate ethylene segment is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to properties such as high adhesion, heat resistance, low VOC emissions, and excellent scrub resistance. The VAE-based redispersible polymer powder is a copolymer of ethyl and vinyl acetate. It is free flowing and easy to emulsify. VAE-based redispersible polymer powder, when dispersed in water, forms a stable emulsion. It can be mixed with other powder-like materials such as cement, sand, and other lightweight aggregate. It can be used as a binder in building materials and adhesives. The vinyl ester of versatic acid (VeoVA) segment is also anticipated to expand at a significant pace in the near future. VeoVA-based redispersible polymer powder offers good hydrolytic stability, and stable viscosity and pH.

More Trending Reports

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/companies-in-ethylene-bis-stearamide-market-leverage-e-commerce-channels-to-build-up-steady-revenue-streams-for-various-end-use-industries-tmr-301283167.html

Caking of Redispersible Polymer Powder to Hamper Redispersible Polymer Powder Market for 1k Cementitious Waterproofing & Self-levelling Mortar

The production of self-levelling mortars with redispersible polymer powder requires medium temperature during the mixing process. High temperature and pressure during the mixing process of redispersible polymer powder can cause agglomeration and lead to the formation of small lumps of resin. These factors are likely to restrain the redispersible polymer powder market for 1K cementitious waterproofing & self-levelling mortar during the forecast period.

Buy Now

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=76721<ype=S

Europe Dominates Redispersible Polymer Powder Market for 1k Cementitious Waterproofing & Self-levelling Mortar

Asia Pacific accounted for key share of the global redispersible polymer powder market for 1K cementitious waterproofing & self-levelling in 2018. The market in the region is estimated to expand rapidly, owing to the increase in construction activities and disposable income of consumers in the region. Rise in capacity expansion of redispersible polymer powder, especially in China and South Korea, is expected to drive the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. The demand for redispersible polymer powder in the U.S. is rising at a moderate pace due to increase in repair and renovation activities in the construction sector in the country. Europe also held a vital share of the market in 2018. Rise in construction activities and demand for redispersible polymer powder for self-levelling in economies in Eastern Europe is likely to boost the market in the region during the forecast period. The market share of Middle East & Africa and Latin America is likely to decline by 2027. This can be ascribed to high manufacturing costs, presence of limited number of producers, and high dependence on import of raw materials in these regions.

Request Discount

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=76721

Key Players in Global Market

Currently, the production of redispersible polymer powder is concentrated among a small number of producers. Most producers are located in Asia Pacific. Companies such as Wacker Chemie AG, Nouryon, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Synthomer plc, and Hexion Inc. have considerable presence across the globe, and account for majority of the share in the global redispersible polymer powder market for 1k cementitious waterproofing & self-levelling mortar. In 2019, Wacker Chemie AG expanded its existing production facility for dispersions and dispersible polymer powders based in Ulsan, South Korea. On September 3, 2019, the company installed a new spray dryer for production of dispersible polymer powders in Ulsan.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/