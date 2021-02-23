BusinessTechnologyWorld

Global Recycled Metals Market Research Report 2021

Global Recycled Metals Market Research

The Recycled Metals report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Recycled Metals Segment by Type:

  • Ferrous
  • Non-Ferrous

Recycled Metals Segment by Application:

  • Building & Construction
  • Automotive
  • Equipment Manufacturing
  • Shipbuilding
  • Consumer Appliances
  • Battery
  • Packaging
  • Other

Recycled Metals By Company:

  • Sims Metal Management
  • European Metal Recycling
  • Omnisource
  • Schnitzer Steel Industries
  • Baosteel
  • Commercial Metals
  • Calgary Metal Recycling
  • DOWA
  • BOMET Recycling

Recycled Metals Production by Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Recycled Metals Consumption by Region:

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

