Global Recombinant Vaccines Market 2020 huge growth with Key Players Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, Daiichi Sankyo, Emergent Bio Solutions, GlaxoSmithKline, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd

The Global Recombinant Vaccines Market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of +7% during the forecast period 2020-2028.

A recombinant vaccine is a vaccine produced through recombinant DNA technology. This involves inserting the DNA encoding an antigen (such as a bacterial surface protein) that stimulates an immune response into bacterial or mammalian cells, expressing the antigen in these cells and then purifying it from them.

The classical example of recombinant protein vaccines currently in use in humans is the vaccine against hepatitis B. Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection is a chronic liver disease occurring worldwide.

Vaccines that are created using recombinant DNA technology or genetic engineering are called Recombinant Vaccines. The recombinant vector vaccine plan enables triggering of T- cells and antigens, thus generating a strong cell-mediated immune response in the body against that particular immunogen.

Key Players of Global Recombinant Vaccines Market:-

Pfizer, Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Daiichi Sankyo, Emergent Bio Solutions, GlaxoSmithKline, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd, Sanofi Pasteur SA, Merck and Co., Inc, Protein Science Corporation, Abiomed, Green Cross Corporation, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Bayer AG

Global Recombinant Vaccines Market by Type:-

Subunit

Attenuated

Vector

Global Recombinant Vaccines Market by Disease:-

Pneumococcal Disease

Cancer

Hepatitis B

Influenza

DPT

Global Recombinant Vaccines Market by End-User:-

Hospitals & Clinics

Pediatrics

Adults

Veterinary

Poultry

Livestock

Global Recombinant Vaccines Market regional analysis:-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Global Recombinant Vaccines Market to grow during the forecast period 2020-2028 as due to increasing outbreak of new opportunistic pathogen-associated diseases like Ebola, Zika Virus, and Hepatitis B government along with some key planners have set up their R&D centers in this region.

Global Recombinant Vaccines Market Table of Content (TOC):

Chapter1 – Introduction

Chapter2 – Research Scope

Chapter3 – Global Recombinant Vaccines Market Segmentation by end-users

Chapter4 – Research Methodology

Chapter5 – Definitions and Assumptions

Chapter6- Market Segmentation by regions

Chapter7 – Executive Summary

Chapter8 – Market Dynamics

Chapter9 – Global Recombinant Vaccines Market Key Players

Chapter10 – Market during the forecast period 2020-2028

Chapter11 – Global Recombinant Vaccines Market Conclusion

Chapter12 – Appendix

