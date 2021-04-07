global real-world evidence (RWE) solution market is expected to reach USD 4,415.3 million by 2027, with a healthy CAGR of 17.1% during 2021-27

According to a study conducted recently by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, the global real-world evidence (RWE) solution market has reached USD 1.487.1 million by 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4,415.3 million by 2027, with a healthy CAGR of 17.1% during 2021-27 (forecast period). The growth is due to the shift from volume to value-based care, aging population and prevalence of chronic diseases and delays in drug development, and the subsequent increase in development costs. Besides, the real-world data sets are widely adopted by end-users for RWE for various applications such as drug development & approvals, market access & reimbursement/coverage decisions, clinical decision-making, and medical device development & approvals, among others, that helps in the growth of the overall market.

Regardless of challenges, if RWE research performed correctly can generate significant value throughout the product life cycle. To be successful, a company must first develop a strategy based on a deep understanding of which treatment areas and products to be prioritized, and must define specific RWE applications that would complement routine clinical research. With a strategy, an organization can adopt a method that suits its purpose. The market is witnessing major developments wherein pharmaceutical companies and health authorities are accelerating and strengthening their ongoing efforts to define and implement RWE standards.

Growth Drivers

Increasing Use of Real World Evidence with Digitalization

Traditionally, RWE has had its place in satisfying post-launch regulatory requirements principally related to drug safety. RWE has been expanding well beyond its beginnings in pharmacovigilance and has found widespread acceptance for a range of use cases with different healthcare stakeholders, including regulators, Health Technology Assessment (HTA) bodies, payers, and Healthcare Professionals (HCPs). Initial skepticism and uncertainty about the robustness of real-world data, and the analytical methodologies used to derive RWE, have given way to the appreciation by those stakeholders of the value RWE brings in addressing their needs. This expansion has gone hand in hand with the digitization of healthcare combined with innovation in technology and analytics. Healthcare sector’s shifting focus from volume-based care to prioritizing paying for value is likely to promote the use of real-world evidence. Such data helps to prove whether medicines deliver the same patient outcomes in everyday clinical practice as was demonstrated in randomized, controlled trials.

Growing Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

The growth of the real-world evidence market would be positively influenced by the growing chronic and infectious diseases in population in developed as well as emerging regions. With the exponential growth of the geriatric population globally, it is predicted that the incidence of age-related diseases likely to increase significantly. The number of older people living in the U.S. in 2019 was about 54 million, according to the OECD. Huge and increasing geriatric populations also exist in other developed economies around the world.

The geriatric population in Germany accounts for about 21% of the population of the country. The risk of contracting diseases rises proportionately with age. For example, approximately 80% of the elderly population in the U.S. suffers from one chronic illness, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And by 2030, 60% of people aged 65 years or older are expected to be living with more than one chronic condition, according to American Medical Association. In the age group of 60 years and beyond, pneumonia is one of the deadly infectious diseases affecting the elderly population.

Competitive Landscape

New entrants have a much lower chance of succeeding as it is difficult to match the high capital requirements of the market’s leading players. Key players for real world evidence solutions market include Anthem, Inc., Clinigen Group plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, ICON Public Limited, Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc., UnitedHealth Group, Oracle Corporation, PAREXEL International Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., and other prominent players. In order to improve their production capability, product portfolio, and provide competitive differentiation, companies are increasingly participating in acquisitions, alliances, and mergers.

Recent Development

On 29 March 2021, Clinigen the global pharmaceutical Products and Services Company, announced it had joined the Decentralized Trials and Research Alliance (DTRA). The DTRA consists of an alliance of life sciences and healthcare companies that seeks to accelerate the broad adoption of patient-focused, decentralized clinical trials and research.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2020 Base Year – 2020 Forecast – 2021 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, , China, India, Argentina, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product/Service Segmentation By therapeutic area, component, end-user, and region Key Players Key Players for Market Includes: – Real World Evidence Solutions Market Anthem, Inc., Clinigen Group plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, ICON Public Limited, Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc., UnitedHealth Group, Oracle Corporation, Other Prominent Players

