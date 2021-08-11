Global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview The Business Research Company’s ‘Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Global Market Report 2021 - By Component (Hardware, Software, Service), By Technology (RFID, Wi-Fi, Ultra-wideband (UWB), Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Ultrasound, Infrared (IR), GPS), By Application (Inventory Or Asset Tracking And Management, Personnel Or Staff Locating And Monitoring, Access Control And Security, Environmental Monitoring, Supply Chain Management And Operational Automation Or Visibility), By End Use Industry (Transportation And Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing And Processing), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ is the most comprehensive report available on this market. It covers 60 geographies and thus helps gain a truly global perspective of the market. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography as well as the size of the market by region and by country. It also compares the market’s historic and forecast growth while highlighting important trends and strategies that template market players can adopt.

The global real-time location systems (RTLS) market is expected to grow from $4.13 billion in 2020 to $5.37 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The RTLS market is expected to reach $14.81 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 28.9%.

The real-time location systems (RTLS) market consists of sales of real-time location systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to automatically recognize and track the location in real-time. A real-time location system is one of several systems that recognizes a target’s present geolocation, which can range from a vehicle to a manufacturing plant product to a human. The RTLS is used for fleet tracking, navigation, inventory and asset tracking, personnel tracking, and network security.

The real-time location systems (rtls) market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the real-time location systems (rtls) market are

Zebra Technologies Corp., Stanley Healthcare, CenTrak Inc., Ubisense Group PLC., TeleTracking Technologies Inc., Sonitor Technologies AS, AeroScout Industrial, DecaWave Limited, Midmark Rtls Solutions Inc., AiRISTA Flow Inc., Savi Technology, Lockheed Martin Corporation, GE Healthcare, Impinj, Identec Group AG, and Ekahau.

The global real-time location systems (RTLS) market is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Service

2) By Technology: RFID, Wi-Fi, Ultra-Wideband (UWB), Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Ultrasound, Infrared (IR), GPS, Others

3) By Application: Inventory Or Asset Tracking And Management, Personnel Or Staff Locating And Monitoring, Access Control And Security, Environmental Monitoring, Supply Chain Management And Operational Automation Or Visibility, Others

4) By End Use Industry: Transportation And Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing And Processing, Others

The real-time location systems (rtls) market report describes and explains the global real-time location systems (rtls) market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The real-time location systems (rtls) report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global real-time location systems (rtls) market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global real-time location systems (rtls) market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

