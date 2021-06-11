Global Readymade Garments Market to Garner$1,268.3 Billion by 2027: Allied Market Research Rise in adoption of online shopping portals to avoid physical contact supplemented the market growth

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global readymade garments market is projected to reach $1,268.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2027. The report highlights market potential, market characteristics, competitive landscape, and growth by segmentation.

Shankar Bhandalkar, Team Lead, Consumer Goodsat Allied Market Research, stated, “Rise in sports and fitness awareness and dynamic fashion trend and its influence over customers drive the growth of the global readymade garments market. However, negative impact on ecosystem hinders the market. On the contrary, advent of innovation apparel designs and growth of online retail platforms are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future”.

Download Sample Pages:

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6806116849294614528/

Covid-19 pandemic impact on the market:

The Covid-19 outbreak and followed pandemic resulted in disrupted supply chain, lack of workers, and loss of employment, which negatively affected the industry.

However, rise in adoption of online shopping portals to avoid physical contact supplemented the market growth.

The global readymade garments market is analyzed across several regions such as Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the study period. Moreover, the region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2027.

Request Sample Report at:

https://twitter.com/Allied_MR/status/1400351664410968065

The global readymade garments market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, fabric type, age group, and sales channel.

Based on product type, the outer clothing segment is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of share during the forecast period. However, the inner clothing segment would register the highest CAGR of 10.0% from 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of sales channel, the e-commerce segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. However, the supermarket/hypermarket segment would hold the lion’s share through 2027.

Download Brochure:https://www.facebook.com/alliedmarketresearch/photos/a.228006404029264/1950925565070664/?type=3

The global readymade garments market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Louis Vuitton, GAP, Nike Inc., H&M, VF Corporation, Hanesbrands Inc., Zara, PVH Corporation, Under Armour, and Benetton Group.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting services to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 |UK: +44-845-528-1300 | Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 | India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 | Fax: +1-855-550-5975 Email” help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube&Instagram