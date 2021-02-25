Global Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Protein Beverages Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Key Companies and Forecast to 2028 – Abbott, General Nutrition Centers, Amway India Enterprises, MusclePharm, Vitaco, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Halen Brands, Makers Nutrition, Herbalife International of America, Glanbia

Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Protein Beverages market report implies a comprehensive study of the business. It additionally gives the extent of the market via doing the valuation in the compelled timeframe. The significant players overwhelming the market are engaged upon all through the report by investigating their income, their business outline, item division alongside the most recent advancements. The Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Protein Beverages report aims to cover information about quality alongside the shortcomings of premier players utilizing modern apparatuses like SWOT analysis. The overall Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Protein Beverages market report utilizes different systematically apparatuses for evaluating the development in the compelled period.

Ready-to-drink (RTD) protein beverages market is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 5.87% in the forecast period 2021 to 2028. The ongoing trend of daily workouts and exercise activities amongst young population is the factor for the ready-to-drink (RTD) protein beverages market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The major growing factor towards ready-to-drink (RTD) protein beverages market is rapidly changing lifestyle as well as rising popularity of whey as sports nutrition for athletes and bodybuilders. The prime factor driving the demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) protein beverages is the growing demand for protein beverages associated with rising awareness regarding healthy lifestyle along with the increasing number of working population coupled with rising consumption of on-the-go food and beverages are also heightening the overall demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) protein beverages market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Moreover, the easy availability of ready-to-drink protein drinks in various assorted flavors along with growing awareness regarding the health benefits of protein also serves as a foremost driver for increasing the demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) protein beverages market at a global level. In addition, the rising consumption of proteins coupled with increasing health consciousness is also lifting the growth of the ready-to-drink (RTD) protein beverages market.

Global Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Protein Beverages Market Scope and Market Size

Ready-to-drink (RTD) protein beverages market is segmented on the basis of type, source, packaging type, application and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the ready-to-drink (RTD) protein beverages market has been segmented into weight management drinks, clinical drinks, energy drinks and juice drinks.

Based on source, the ready-to-drink (RTD) protein beverages market has been segmented into plant-based and animal-based. Plant-based is further segmented into soy, rice, pea and others. Animal-based is further segmented into whey, casein, egg, milk and others.

On the basis of packaging type, the ready-to-drink (RTD) protein beverages market has been segmented into cans, cartons, bottles and pouches.

Ready-to-drink (RTD) protein beverages market has also been segmented into on the basis of application into sports nutrition and functional nutrition.

The distribution channel of the ready-to-drink (RTD) protein beverages market has been segmented into supermarket/hypermarkets, pharmacies/drugstores, specialist retailers, online retail and other.

The major players covered in the ready-to-drink (RTD) protein beverages report are Abbott, General Nutrition Centers, Inc., Amway India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., MusclePharm, Vitaco, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Unilever, Halen Brands, Inc., Makers Nutrition, LLC, Herbalife International of America, Inc., Glanbia plc, NOW Foods, Kellogg NA Co., Shaklee Corporation, Garden of Life, USANA Health Sciences, Inc., Suppleform, Melaleuca Inc., PepsiCo, AMCO Proteins, and QuestNutrition among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately.

Global Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Protein Beverages Market Segmentation:

By Geography

By Geography

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

