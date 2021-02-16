global rare gas market is estimated to reach USD 594.68 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.80% from 2020-2026

According to Blueweave consulting, the global rare gas market has reached USD 355.1 Million is estimated to reach USD 594.68 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period from 2020-2026. The growing demand for laser and lighting applications and the increasing healthcare and automotive industries are key factors driving the growth of the rare gas market around the globe.

Rare gasses are not reactive except when they arrive in extreme conditions. The inertia of noble gasses makes them ideal for many applications. In the global market for rare gases, both growths in domestic and export-oriented revenues are observed for significant players. Besides, issues such as rising buyer bargaining power, focus on high-quality, low-cost commodities are forcing changes in the supply chain for rare gas. Acquisitions and mergers are some of the foremost tactics adopted by the companies producing rare gas. Companies are actively investing in research and development to develop new ways of increasing the rare gas market to meet the rising technical requirements in different applications. Moreover, the noble gas is essential in the production of helium-neon lasers, which are utilized in barcode scanners. These characteristics and benefits of noble gas have been helping in propelling its demand across the nations.

Growth drivers

The Increasing price of Nitrogen and Hydrogen gas

The rising cost of hydrogen and nitrogen is helping in the growth of noble gases in the rare gas market. Noble gases are majorly used in the aerospace and aviation industry to provide the propulsion for spacecraft. The conventional gas prices profoundly influenced noble gas prices. Rising nitrogen and hydrogen gas prices are estimated to aid in the decline of noble gas prices and providing incentives to market growth from a consumption point of view.

Inert nature of Noble gases

The demand for noble gases is increasing in applications where oxidation or other reactions are undesirable due to its inert nature and also non-reaction with the other elements. Non-reaction to heat makes the noble gases an ideal substance for Application in tubes and bulbs, which is estimated to boost their demand during the forecast period of 2026. To increase capacity production, various new noble gas manufacturing plants are estimated to be set up to meet the current market demand, which is projected to increase demand for noble gases across the globe.

Restraints

Maintenance Cost of Rare gas

Maintenance and installation cost are the major reason which is hindering the growth of the rare gas market across the globe, due to which alternative gas is considered over the rare gases because of their low installation and maintenance cost.

Rare Gas Market: Competitive Landscape

The major market players in the rare gas are Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Airgas Inc., American Gas, BASF SE, Proton Gases, Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories, Gulf Cryo, ITM Power, Linde, Iceblick Ltd., Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd., Noble Energy Inc., Messer, Praxair Technology, Inc., Ras Gas Company Limited, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Yingde Gases, and Other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technology.

Recent Developments:

In February 2020, Air Liquide has entered into a new 15-year agreement to renew its Airgas supply to existing installations and provide additional oxygen to a new Ethylene Oxide plant to be built by BASF.

In January 2020, Grand Opening of Nation’s Largest Fast-Fill Hydrogen Bus Fueling Station for Orange County Transportation Authority Fleet in California.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global rare gas market size of the market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the Global rare gas market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America, and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the global rare gas market based on the Type, Application, End-user, and region.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global rare gas Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million/Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product/Service Segmentation By Type, Application, and End User Key Players Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Airgas Inc., American Gas, BASF SE, Proton Gases, Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories, Gulf Cryo, ITM Power, Linde, Iceblick Ltd., Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd., Noble Energy Inc., Messer, Praxair Technology, Inc., Ras Gas Company Limited, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Yingde Gases, and Other Prominent Players.

By Type

Helium

Krypton

Argon

Neon

Xenon

Radioactive Radon

By Application

Picture Projection

Anesthetic

Welding

Insulation

Lighting

Television Tubes

Advertising

Refrigerant

Working Fluid

Chemical Analysis

Others

By End-User

Oil and Gas

Mining

Healthcare

Aerospace

Energy Efficient Buildings

Power

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

