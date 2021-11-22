Global Rare Earth Metals Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global rare earth metals market is expected to grow from $5.22 billion in 2020 to $5.72 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth of the rare earth metals market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The rare earth metals market is expected to reach $8.88 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.6%.

The rare earth metals market consists of sales of rare earth metals by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as components in high technology devices in wind turbines, computer hard drives, electric car motors, solar panels, and lithium-ion batteries. Rare earth metals are a group of 17 chemical elements that are all metals and play a vital role in a clean-tech-driven economy.

The rare earth metals market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the rare earth metals market are Lynas Rare Earths, Iluka Resources, Greenland Minerals, Northern Minerals, Arafura Resources limited, Neo Performance Materials, MP Materials Corp., Australian Strategic Materials Limited, Hitachi Metals Ltd, Energy Fuels Inc., Pensana Rare Earths PLC, Hastings Technology Metals Limited, Texas Mineral Resources, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd, Showa Denko K. K., Rare Elements Resources limited, Ucore Rare Metals, Rainbow Rare Earths, RareX Limited, Leading Edge Materials Corp, and Ionic Rare Earths.

The global rare earth metals market is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Light Rare Earth Metals, Heavy Earth Metals, Others

2) By Metal Type: Neodymium, Yttrium, Dysprosium, Terbium, Europium, Cerium, Lanthanum, Others

3) By Application: Catalysts, Ceramics/Glass, Glass Polishing, Metallurgy, Others

The rare earth metals market report describes and explains the global rare earth metals market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The rare earth metals report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global rare earth metals market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global rare earth metals market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

