Global Rare Disease Market is estimated to be US$ 547.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period
Global Rare disease Market, By Drug Type (Biologics and Non-biologics),By Route of Administration (Oral and Injectable), By Phase (Preclinical, Phase1, Phase2, Phase3 and Phase4), By Therapeutic Area (Infectious disease, Neurological, Alimentary/Metabolic, Cancer, Blood & Clotting and Others), By Patients (Neonatal, Pediatric, Adult), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, e-Commerce/Online Pharmacies) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030
Global Rare Disease Market accounted for US$ 161.4 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 547.5 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.1%. Rare disease is any disease that affects a small percentage of the total population. In some parts of the world, an orphan disease is a rare disease whose rarity supports that there is a lack of a market large enough to gain support and resources for discovering treatments for it, except by the government granting economically advantageous conditions for creating and selling such treatments. Orphan drugs are ones in thousand so these drugs are created and sold boosting the market.
The report “ Global Rare disease Market, By Drug Type (Biologics and Non-biologics),By Route of Administration (Oral and Injectable), By Phase (Preclinical, Phase1, Phase2, Phase3 and Phase4), By Therapeutic Area (Infectious disease, Neurological, Alimentary/Metabolic, Cancer, Blood & Clotting and Others), By Patients (Neonatal, Pediatric, Adult), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, e-Commerce/Online Pharmacies) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”
Key Highlights:
- The National Institute of Health (NIH) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulate the training and guidance to improve the quality and marketing of NIH-funded rare diseases drugs. Additionally, NIH has also initiated several programs to support drug delivery for rare diseases.
- According to a COVID-19 Community Survey report by the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), around 74% patients are suffering from rare disorders in the U.S. face challenges in accessing high-quality medication
Analyst View:
According to the European Organization for Rare Diseases (EURORDIS) estimates, approximately, 6% to 8% of the population in European Union is affected by a rare disorder. Therefore, several research laboratories are focusing on R&D to fulfill the demand for specific therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders such as rare cardiovascular disorders and fatal familial insomnia. As awareness among patients and development of new technologies are rapidly increasing meanwhile it boost the market further. Furthermore, detection of rare disease with their treatment might drive the global rare disease market.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Rare disease Market, By Drug Type (Biologics and Non-biologics),By Route of Administration (Oral and Injectable), By Phase (Preclinical, Phase1, Phase2, Phase3, Phase4), By Therapeutic Area (Infectious disease, Neurological, Alimentary/Metabolic, Cancer, Blood & Clotting and Others), By Patients (Neonatal, Pediatric, Adult), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, e-Commerce/Online Pharmacies) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”
To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/global-rare-disease-market-4634
Key Market Insights from the report:
Global Rare Disease Market accounted for US$ 161.4 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 547.5 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.1%. Global Rare Disease Market is segmented based on the drug type, route of administration, phase, therapeutic area, patients, distribution channel, and region.
- By Drug type, the global rare disease market is segmented into Biologics and Non-Biologics.
- By Route of Administration, the global rare disease market is segmented into Oral and Injectable.
- By Phase, the global rare disease market is segmented into Preclinical, Phase1, Phase2, Phase3, Phase4.
- By Therapeutic Area, the global rare disease market is segmented into Infectious disease, Neurological, Alimentary/Metabolic, Cancer, Blood & Clotting and Others.
- By Therapeutic Area, the global rare disease market is segmented into Infectious disease, Neurological, Alimentary/Metabolic, Cancer, Blood & Clotting and Others.
- By Patients, the market is segmented in Neonatal, Pediatric, Adults.
- By Distribution Channel, the global rare disease market is segmented into Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, and E-commerce/Online Pharmacies.
- By region, the global rare disease market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the worldwide leader in the rare disease market in terms of revenue, due to the developed healthcare system and health awareness among people.
Competitive Landscape:
The key players operating in the global rare disease market include Hoffmann-La Roche, Abbott, Pfizer, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, Genelux, Mercks & co., Glaxosmith Kline, Astra Zeneca, Eisai, Rexahn and Taino.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
- Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
- Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
- Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
- Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
- Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
- Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- Study Deliverables
- Study Assumptions
- Scope of the Study
- Research Methodology
- Executive Summary
- Opportunity Map Analysis
- Market at Glance
- Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region
- Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Presence and Specificity Analysis
- Investment Analysis
- Competitive Analysis
Request Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4634
- Research Objective and Assumption
- Preface
- Research Objectives
- Study Scope
- Years Considered for the study
- Assumptions
- Abbreviations
- Research Methodology
- Research data
- Primary Data
- Primary Interviews
- Primary Breakdown
- Key data from Primary Sources
- Key Thickness Insights
- Secondary Data
- Major Secondary Sources
- Secondary Sources
- Market Estimation
- Top-Down Approach
- Approach for estimating Market Share by Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)
- Bottom-Up Approach
- Approach for estimating market share by Bottom-up Analysis (Demand Side)
- Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
- Research Assumptions
- Market Purview
- Executive Summary
- Key Findings—Global Outlook for Rare Disease Market strategies
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Snippet, By Drug Type
- Market Snippet, By Route of Administration
- Market Snippet, By Phase
- Market Snippet, By Therapeutic Area
- Market Snippet, By Patients
- Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Opportunity Map Analysis
- Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions
- Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Market Trends
- DR Impact Analysis
- PEST Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Opportunity Orbit
- Market Investment Feasibility Index
- Macroeconomic Factor Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Global Rare Disease Market, By Drug Type 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
- Biologics
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Non-Biologics
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Overview
- Global Rare Disease Market, By Route of Administration 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
- Oral
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Injectable
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Overview
- Global Rare Disease Market, By Phase, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
- Preclinical
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Phase1
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Phase2
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Phase3
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Phase4
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Overview
- Global Rare Disease Market, By Therapeutic Area, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
- Infectious Disease
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Neurological
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Alimentary/Metabolic
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Cancer
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Blood & Clotting
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Others
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Overview
- Global Rare Disease Market, By Patients, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
- Neonatal
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Pediatric
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Adults
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Overview
- Global Rare Disease Market, By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
- Hospital & Retail Pharmacies
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- E-Commerce/Online Pharmacies
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Overview
- Global Rare Disease Market, By Region, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Regional Trends
- North America
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Drug Type, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Route of Administration, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Phase, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Therapeutic Area, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Patients, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030
- – 2030
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Drug Type, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Route of Administration, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Phase, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Therapeutic Area, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Patients, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030
- UK
- France
- Germany
- Russia
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Drug Type, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Route of Administration, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Phase, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Therapeutic Area, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Patients, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- China
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Drug Type, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Route of Administration, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Phase, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Therapeutic Area, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Patients, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Drug Type, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Route of Administration, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Phase, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Therapeutic Area, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Patients, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2030
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030
- GCC
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East
- Overview
- Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Presence and Specificity Analysis
- Company Profiles
- Pfizer
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Business Strategies
- Hoffmann-La Roche
- Abbott
- Sanofi
- Eli Lilly
- Genelux
- Mercks & co.
- Glaxosmith Kline
- Astra Zeneca
- Eisai
- Rexahn
- Taino
- The Last Word
- Future Impact
- About Us
- Contact
To know more
Contact Us:
Sales
Prophecy Market Insights