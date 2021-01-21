Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Market 2021 Future Growth Explored in Latest Research Report by 2026, key players-Becton Dickinson and Company, BioMerieux SA, Bruker, Charles River, Danaher, Don Whitley Scientific Limited



A consistent statistical surveying report like this Rapid Microbiology Testing report stretches out your reach to the achievement in your business. All the information and measurement remembered for the report is supported up by notable investigation devices which incorporate SWOT examination and Porter’s Five Forces investigation. Statistical surveying contemplates did in this report are chivalrous which help organizations to take better choices and create predominant methodologies about creation, advertising, deals and advancement. Market definition, market division, key improvements in the market, serious investigation and examination approach are the significant section of this Rapid Microbiology Testing market report which are again explained accurately and explicitly.

Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.45 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6.48 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases and Increasing Food Safety Concerns.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global rapid microbiology testing market are Abbott., Becton Dickinson and Company, BioMerieux SA, Bruker, Charles River, Danaher, Don Whitley Scientific Limited, Merck KGaA, Neogen Corporation, Quidel Corporation, Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc., Sartorius Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, TSI, Vivione Biosciences Inc., ERBA Diagnostics,Vedalab, Rtalabs, Shimadzu Corporation., Pall Corporation., Mocon, Inc.

Market Drivers:

Global rapid microbiology testing market is an Advanced Technology.

Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases.

Funding, Research Grants, and Public-Private Investments.

Increasing Food Safety Concerns.

Market Restraints:

Reimbursement Policies are Unfavorable.

High cost of the Rapid microbiology testing devices.

The substitute products of rapid test point of care devices can be the restraints

Key Developments in the Market: Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Market

In October, 2017, Abbott Acquired Alere to become market leader. Abbott gains leadership in the USD 5.5 billion point of care segment broadens diagnostics footprint and enhances access to fast-growing diagnostics channels.

In July, 2014, the market leader in molecular testing of blood cultures is AdvanDx, which has been acquired by OpGen, Inc. with a family of FDA approved and CE marked rapid molecular tests for use with the company’s Acuitas MDRO Gene tests and bioinformatics for multi-drug resistant organisms.

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN RAPID MICROBIOLOGY TESTING MARKET

High levels of prevalence of infectious diseases globally

According to WHO’s (World Health Organization) global health estimates there has been a constant high prevalence of infectious and parasitic diseases globally. In 2015, this number was 344,443,025 deaths in terms of DALYs, and this number though suffered a decline in 2016 to 331,709,174 DALYs due to the advancements in treatment & pharmaceutical division along with the testing and containment of these diseases. Even with the development of healthcare and penetration of the various technologically advanced medicines in the market, the number of deaths caused due to infectious and parasitic diseases is very high.

DALY’s can be identified as one year that the individual might have experienced healthily. This measure is used to identify the gap of individuals suffering from a particular disease and an ideal healthy individual.

Market Segmentation: Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Market

By Product Instruments Reagents and kits Consumables

By Method Growth-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing Cellular Component-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing Nucleic Acid-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing Viability-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing Other Rapid Microbiology Testing Methods

By Application Clinical Disease Diagnosis Food & Beverage Testing Pharmaceutical & Biological Drug Testing Environmental Testing Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Testing Research Applications Other Applications

By End-User Diagnostic Laboratories & Hospitals Food & Beverage Companies Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations Other End Users

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa



