Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global rapid microbiology testing kits market is expected to grow from $3.74 billion in 2020 to $4.02 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The rapid microbiology testing kits market is expected to reach $5.25 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The rapid microbiology testing kits market consists of sales of rapid microbiology test kits and equipment. Rapid testing methods include equipment such as flow cytometry and mass spectroscopy. Rapid microbiology testing has high sensitivity and less turnover time compared to traditional methods, and is used to diagnose infectious diseases or target products by examining pathogens within a short period.

The rapid microbiology testing kits market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the rapid microbiology testing kits market are Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bruker Corporation, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., and Danaher Corporation

The global rapid microbiology testing kits market is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Instruments, Reagents And Kits, Consumables

2) By Application: Clinical Disease Diagnosis, Food And Beverage Testing, Pharmaceutical And Biological Drug Testing, Cosmetics And Personal Care Products Testing, Environmental Testing, Research Applications, Others

3) By Testing Type: Growth-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits, Cellular Component-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits, Nucleic Acid-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits, Viability-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits, Other Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits Methods

The rapid microbiology testing kits market report describes and explains the global rapid microbiology testing kits market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The rapid microbiology testing kits report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global rapid microbiology testing kits market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global rapid microbiology testing kits market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

