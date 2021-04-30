Global Rapid Immunoassay Test Strips Cassettes Market Popular Trends & Technological Advancements To Watch Out For Near Future with COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2028 | DBMR

Global Rapid Immunoassay Test Strips Cassettes Market Popular Trends & Technological Advancements To Watch Out For Near Future with COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2028 | DBMR

Rapid immunoassay test strips/cassettes market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to reach at a growth rate CAGR of 16.81% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Value or covid-19 detection kits are rising due to advancements in healthcare facilities.

Major Market Key Players:

The major players covered in the rapid immunoassay test strips/cassettes market report are BGI Group, Abbott, BioFire Diagnostics, Cepheid, Co-Diagnostics, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech, QIAGEN, Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Quidel Corporation, Randox Laboratories Ltd., SD BioSensor Inc., Seegene Inc., Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, SureScreen Diagnostics Ltd., Cellex, Inc., GeneMatrix Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Rapid Immunoassay Test Strips/Cassettes Market Scope and Market Size

Rapid immunoassay test strips/cassettes market is segmented on the basis of specimen type and end-use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of specimen type, the rapid immunoassay test strips/cassettes market is segmented into nasopharyngeal swab, oropharyngeal swab, nasal swab and others.

Based on end-use, the rapid immunoassay test strips/cassettes market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, public health labs, private and commercial labs, physician’s labs and research institutes and others.

