Global Rapid Drug Screen Market 2020 Outlook – Ready For Prosperous Growth By Revenue Till 2027||Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Rapid drug screen market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 14.10% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing awareness amongst the people regarding the benefits of rapid drug screen will further create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

The major players covered in the rapid drug screen market report are Abbott., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated., Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc., Lifeloc Technologies Inc, OraSure Technologies, Inc., Omega Laboratories, Inc., Premier Biotech, Inc., Psychemedics Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., American Bio Medica Corporation, among other domestic and global players.

North America dominates the rapid drug screen market due to the prevalence of laws supporting drug screening along with availability of funding to curb drug abuse.

Global Rapid Drug Screen Market Scope and Market Size

Rapid drug screen market is segmented on the basis of component, training, drug type and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on component, rapid drug screen market is segmented into clear plastic collection cup with temperature strip, slotted lid, standard lid, and test card.

On the basis of training, rapid drug screen market is segmented into web based training, CD-ROM training, and onsite training.

Based on drug type, rapid drug screen market is segmented into amphetamine, methamphetamine, marijuana metabolite, cocaine, opiates, phencyclidine, barbiturates, benzodiazepines, methadone, propoxyphene, oxycodone/oxymorphone, hydrocodone/hydromorphone, and others.

Rapid drug screen market has also been segmented based on the end user into workplace, criminal justice systems and law enforcement agencies, drug treatment centers, pain management centers, schools and colleges, hospitals, individual users, and drug testing laboratories.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Rapid drug screen Market

8 Rapid drug screen Market, By Service

9 Rapid drug screen Market, By Deployment Type

10 Rapid drug screen Market, By Organization Size

11 Rapid drug screen Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

Insights of Rapid drug screen Study

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2027 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of Rapid drug screen across Global. Key market players and their strategies have been provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the point of care test market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

