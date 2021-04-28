Global Raised Access Floor Market Set to Make Rapid Strides in 2020-2027

The global Raised Access Floor market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Raised Access Floor, presents the global Raised Access Floor market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. In terms of production side, this report researches the Raised Access Floor capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Raised Access Floor by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc. A raised access floor comprises of load bearing floor panels laid in a horizontal grid supported by adjustable vertical pedestals to provide an under floor space for the housing and distribution of services. The floor panels are readily removable to allow quick access to the under floor services. Global major consumption regions are North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific etc. In 2016, Europe is a leading consumption region with a consumption amount of 14760 K Sq.m. North America and Asia-Pacific separately consumed 9991 K Sq.m. and 6982 K Sq.m. Steel encapsulated is a traditional raised access floor, holding the largest market share of 34.28% in 2016. Calcium sulphate board and aluminum board tend to replace steel encapsulated and market share of steel encapsulated tend to decrease. The Raised Access Floor market was valued at 1140 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 1550 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Raised Access Floor.

Competition Analysis

Major enterprises in the global market of Raised Access Floor include:

Global Raised Access Floor market: Application segments

Server Room

Commercial Office Space

Nonprofit Management

Others

Raised Access Floor Type Abstract

Based on the basis of the type, the Raised Access Floor can be segmented into:

Steel Encapsulated

Calcium Sulphate Board

Aluminum Board

Chipboard Encapsulated

Others

Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

Audience:

-Raised Access Floor manufacturers

-Raised Access Floor traders, distributors, and suppliers

-Raised Access Floor industry associations

-Product managers, Raised Access Floor industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

-Market Research and consulting firms

Key questions answered in the report

What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?

What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?

How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?

What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?

