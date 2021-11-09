Global Rail Transport Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global rail transport market reached a value of nearly $468.6 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $468.6 billion in 2020 to $ 658.4 billion in 2025 at a rate of 7.0%. The global rail transport market market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 and reach $ 845.7 billion in 2030.

The rail transport market consists of sales of rail transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that transport goods and people from one location to another for an amount or fee. The rail transportation services industry includes establishments that provide services to move people, goods and materials through trains. The market excludes street railroads, inner city commuter rail (such as localized underground and overground networks), urban rapid transit, scenic, and sightseeing train transportation.

The rail transport market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the rail transport market are Deutsche Bahn, BNSF, JSC Russian Railways, Indian Railways, SNCF

The rail transport Market is segmented by type, by distance and by geography.

Segmentation by Type

The rail transport market is segmented by type into

a) Passenger Rail

b) Rail Freight

Segmentation by Distance

The rail transport market is segmented by distance:

a) Long-Distance Rail Transport

b) Short-Distance Rail Transport

The rail transport market report describes and explains the global rail transport market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The rail transport report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global rail transport market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global rail transport market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

