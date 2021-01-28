Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2026||General Electric Company, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Bayer AG, Bracco Imaging S.p.A., Nordion (Canada) Inc

A qualitative Radiopharmaceuticals market research report helps businesses make out opinions and motivations perfectly and plan their schedule. This report is perfect for precision and accuracy that will help to meet business requirements at affordable rates. By using this report, strengths and weaknesses as well as threats and opportunities for the business can be known. Defining the problem and objectives, collecting and generating market data with the supporting statistics, everything is performed in a streamlined process which makes this report highly accurate. A team of highly motivated and talented market analysts work constantly to form the best Radiopharmaceuticals marketing report.

The global radiopharmaceuticals market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 11.85 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 9.30% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. In the rise in market can be attributed to increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular chronic diseases, rising health expenditure and technological advancements.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the radiopharmaceuticals market are Cardinal Health, Mallinckrodt., General Electric Company, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Bayer AG, Bracco Imaging S.p.A., Nordion (Canada) Inc., Advanced Accelerator Applications, Surgery Theater, Positron Corporation, NTP, IsoPET, Eli Lilly and Company., Jubilant Pharma. LLC, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Immunomedics, Inc., Areva Pharma, Merck & Co., Inc., Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Eckert & Ziegler., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Novartis AG, Curium, among others.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular chronic diseases, which is creating need for early diagnosis and treatment

Rising healthcare expenditure boosts the growth of this market

Growing awareness about the benefits of radiopharmaceuticals amongst healthcare providers also expands the growth of this market

Technological advancements an developments which allows the use of radio-labeled peptides and monoclonal antibodies for the diagnosis and treatment of cancerous tumors

Increasing preference of SPECT and PET scans and growing preference of disease targeted cancer therapy

Market Restraints

Stringent regulatory guidelines and high cost of devices using radioisotopes

Short half-life of radiopharmaceutical

Segmentation: Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market

By Type

Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine Spect Radiopharmaceuticals Tc-99m Tl-201 Ga-67 I-123 Other Spect Isotopes Pet Radiopharmaceuticals F-18 Ru-82 Other Pet Isotopes

Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine Alpha Emitters Ra-223 Beta Emitters I-131 Y-90 Sm-153 Re-186 Lu-177 Other Beta Emitters Brachytherapy Isotopes I-125 Ir-192 Pd-103 Cs-131 Other Brachytherapy Isotopes



By Application

Diagnostic Applications Spect Applications Cardiology Lymphoma Neurology Thyroid Other Spect Applications Pet Applications Oncology Cardiology Neurology Other Pet Applications

Therapeutic Applications Thyroid Bone Metastasis Lymphoma Endocrine Tumors Other Therapeutic Applications



By Procedural Volume

Diagnostic Procedures Spect Radiopharmaceuticals Pet Radiopharmaceuticals

Therapeutic Procedures Beta Emitters Alpha Emitters Brachytherapy Isotopes



By Source

Nuclear Reactors

Cyclotrons

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Cancer Research Institutes

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Study Highlights

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. Industry Chain Suppliers of Radiopharmaceuticals market with Contact Information The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Radiopharmaceuticals Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Radiopharmaceuticals market Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of Radiopharmaceuticals across Global.

