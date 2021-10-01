Global Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Tags Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags market is expected to grow from $10.53 billion in 2020 to $12.21 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. The change in growth trend in the RFID tags market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The RFID tags market is expected to reach $18.94 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.6%.

The radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags market consists of sales of RFID tags by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that use hardware and software technologies that allow users to receive, store, and transmit data through radio frequency waves. RFID tags are small devices with a chip and an antenna that may be used to wirelessly identify the objects they are attached to by using an RFID reader. RFID tags transmit their identification, track, and communicate information to adjacent readers through radio waves, and can store a variety of data ranging from a single serial number to multiple pages of information.

The radiofrequency identification (rfid) tags market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the radiofrequency identification (rfid) tags market are Avery Dennison, Zebra Technologies, Honeywell, NXP Semiconductors, Impinj Inc., Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd., ams AG, Atmel Corp, Alien Technology, Smartrac N.V., GAO RFID Inc., The Tag Factory, and MOJIX.

The global radiofrequency identification (RFID) tags market is segmented –

1) By Tag Type: Active RFID, Passive RFID

2) By Material: Plastic, Paper, Glass, Others

3) By Frequency: Low Frequency, High Frequency, Ultra High Frequency

4) By Application: Agriculture, Retail And Wholesale, Healthcare, BFSI, Transpiration And Logistics, Education, Others

The radiofrequency identification (rfid) tags market report describes and explains the global radiofrequency identification (rfid) tags market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The radiofrequency identification (rfid) tags report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global radiofrequency identification (rfid) tags market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global radiofrequency identification (rfid) tags market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

