Global Radiation Injury Drug Market to Witness Tremendous Growth in Forecasted Period 2021-2028

The radiation injury drug market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a CAGR of 4.30% in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Ongoing research and products under clinical trials are the factors for the growth of radiation injury drug market. For instance, BioMimetix drug BX-001 is under clinical phase II trial and is used for the patients with high-grade glioma. But the drug is also used to provide protection against the damage or injury done by the radiation therapy.

The major players covered in the global radiation injury drug market report are FirstString Research Inc, PharmaIN Corp, Synedgen Inc, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.), Windtree Therapeutics Inc, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amgen Inc., BioMimetix among other domestic and global players.

Competitive Landscape and Radiation Injury Drug Market Share Analysis

The radiation injury drug market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to global radiation injury drug market.

Radiation injury is defined as the damage of tissues due to exposure of ionizing radiation. The ionizing radiation given in large dose may cause acute illness which leads to reduction in production of blood cells and damage the GI tract. It also causes damage to heart, blood vessels, brain and especially skin. The radiation injury can cause decreased production of sperm and egg count in male and female respectively.

The high prevalence of cancer patients worldwide and opting for the radiation therapy is the drivers for the radiation injury drug market growth. For instance, The International Agency for Research on Cancer has reported that in 2020, there are 19.3 million cases of cancer worldwide and 10 million died due to cancer. Therefore, increase in cancer patients can drive the radiation injury drug market growth. Increase in reimbursement policies related to the radiation therapies and their treatment for their side-effects may drive the radiation injury drug market growth. However, lack of awareness among the patients related to side-effects of radiation therapy may hinder the radiation injury drug market growth. New radiation therapies for the treatment of cancer with less side-effect may hinder the radiation injury drug market growth.

This global radiation injury drug market provides details of market share, new developments and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the global radiation injury drug treatment market scenario contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Radiation Injury Drug Market Scope and Market Size

The radiation injury drug market is segmented on the basis of exposure, source, effects, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, route of administration, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of exposure, the radiation injury drug market is segmented into internal exposure and external exposure.

On the basis of source, the radiation injury drug market is segmented into background radiation and man-made radiation. Background Radiation is further segmented to solar and cosmic radiation from space and naturally occurring radioactive elements. Man-made radiation is further segmented to computed tomography, cardiac nuclear medicine scans, X-ray and others.

On the basis of effects, the radiation injury drug market is segmented into radiation and children, radiation and cancer and radiation and inherited defects.

On the basis of symptoms, the radiation injury drug market is segmented into acute radiation illness and local radiation injury. Acute radiation illness is further segmented to gastrointestinal syndrome, hematopoietic syndrome and cerebrovascular syndrome.

On the basis of diagnosis, the radiation injury drug market is segmented into lymphocytes count, Geiger-Muller counter, blood test and dosimeter.

On the basis of treatment, the radiation injury drug market is segmented into treatment for damaged bone marrow, treatment for internal contamination and others. Treatment for damaged bone marrow is further segmented to filgrastim (neupogen), sargramostim (leukine) and pegfilgrastim (neulasta). Treatment for internal contamination is further segmented to potassium iodide (thyroShield, Iosat), prussian blue (radiogardase), diethylenetriamine pentaacetic acid (DTPA), calcium or aluminum phosphate solutions. Others segment is further segmented to KL4 surfactant (aerosurf), BMX-001, and Des-Asp Angiotensin 1.

On the basis of route of administration, the radiation injury drug market is segmented into oral and parenteral. Parenteral is further segmented to intravenous and subcutaneous.

On the basis of end user, the radiation injury drug market is segmented to hospitals and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the radiation injury drug market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy.

Global Radiation Injury Drug Market Country Level Analysis

Global radiation injury drug market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, exposure, source, effects, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, route of administration, end user and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the radiation injury drug market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

On geographical estimation, North America accounts the largest market share due to increase incidence of patients with cancer, therefore, demand for radiotherapy has increased in North America region and increased the healthcare expenditure. Europe accounts for the second largest share due to increase in treatment of radiation injury, for instance, cutaneous radiation injury treatment is high in Europe region. Asia-Pacific also has a market share especially in China due to increase in number of patients and lower cost of treatment.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Patient Epidemiology Analysis

The radiation injury drug market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analysis of epidemiology to radiation injury drug market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the radiation injury drug market in the growth period.

