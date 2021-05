Global Quantum Dot Market will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2027 | Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, LG Display, Altair Nanotechnology

The Quantum Dot Market is expected to grow from USD 3.5 billion in 2020 to USD 10.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 24.6%.

The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, LG Display, Altair Nanotechnology Inc., Life Technologies Corporation, QD Laser Inc., Nexxus Lighting, Invisage Technologies.

This report studies the Quantum Dot Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Quantum Dot Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Quantum Dots are tiny particles or Nano-order crystals of a semiconducting material with diameters in the range of 2-10 nanometers. The electronic characteristics of Quantum Dots such color of light given off by Quantum Dot are determined by their size and shape, the color of light given off by a Quantum Dot. Quantum Dots’ ability to precisely convert and tune a spectrum of light makes them ideal for use in LCD displays. The unique size and composition tunable electronic property of these Nano order semiconducting material make them very appealing for a variety of applications. The demand for electronic devices with better resolution quality and narrow band of frequency spectrum of light will further increase the demand for Quantum Dot technology products.On the basis of composition and structure Quantum Dots can be classified as Core-type Quantum Dots, core-shell Quantum Dots and alloyed Quantum Dots.

Quantum Dot Market: Drivers and restrains

The rise in the use of consumer electronics devices such as mobile phones and tablets are increasing the demands for display devices which is major growth driving factors of global Quantum Dot market. Further the application of Quantum Dot technology in newer application areas such as food & packaging and security & defense will drive the growth of global Quantum Dot market.

High cost of the Quantum Dot technology as compared to other traditional display technologies and extendedresearch leading to slow adoption is a major challenge and is further restraining the growth of the global Quantum Dot market.

Quantum Dot Market: Trends

Quantum Dots are used in LCD devices such as tablets, smartphones and TV’s. The narrow color-band frequency emission of Quantum Dots and smaller size enable them to manage the brightness of the display while ensuring less power consumption than OLED and LCD displays. Major players in television manufacturing such as Sony and Samsung are developing Quantum Dot-based 8K and 4K LCD LED TVs, reducing the cost in comparison to emerging OLED technology. Due to their narrow band of light emission, Quantum Dots are also being used heavily in variousoptoelectronic devices such as telecom components and lasers, to increase their efficiency. While Quantum Dots are slowly emerging in optoelectronics, it is expected to rise with increase in product development.

Quantum Dot Market: Segmentation

Global Quantum Dot market can be segmented by application, by end use industry, by material type, by technology and by geography. By application the market can be segmented as solar cell, lasers, display devices, solid state LED lighting, battery and others. The others segment includes sensors, transistors, optical switches & logic gates and memory devices. Based on end use industry the Global Quantum Dot market includes can be segmented as medical devices, consumer electronic devices, defense industry and others. Based on material type the market can be segmented as Cadmium Sulphide, Cadmium Telluride, Cadmium Selenide, Silicon and Indium Arsenide. Segmentation by technology type includes colloidal synthesis, fabrication, viral assembly, bulk manufacturing and cadmiumfree Quantum Dots.

Quantum Dot Market: Region wise outlook

Geographically, the global Quantum Dot market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.By 2016 end North America is expected to hold the largest market share followed by APEJ. BY 2026, APEJ is expected to emerge as market leader in Quantum Dot.

Quantum Dot Market: Key Players

Some of the major players identified across the global Quantum Dot market includes NANOSYS, INC, Sigma-Aldrich Co., Nanoco Technologies Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Ocean NanoTech., QD Laser, Inc. and others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

