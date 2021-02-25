Global Quantum Computing Technology Market || keyplayers  International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Qxbranch, LLC

The report “Global Quantum Computing Technology Market, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Application (Simulation, Optimization, and Sampling), By End User (Defense, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Banking and Finance, and Energy and Power), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global quantum computing technology market is projected to grow from US$ 113.1 Million in 2020 to US$ 756.2 Million by 2029. Increasing use of quantum computing technology from defense and healthcare sectors to solve complex problems is major factor driving growth of the global quantum computing market. In addition, rising adoption of quantum computing to reduce the risk of cyber security is another factor expected to boost growth of the global quantum computing technology market over the forecast period. Innovations and development activities to develop cost-effective and simple quantum computing technology can create lucrative opportunities for major players in the global market.

In January 2019, for instance, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation has announced IBM Q System One™, the world’s first integrated universal approximate quantum computing system designed for scientific and commercial use.

The global quantum computing technology market accounted for US$ 113.1 Million in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 23.5 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of component, application, end user, and region.

By component, the global quantum computing technology market is segmented into hardware, software, and services.

By application, the simulation segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018. This is owing to faster and accurate result compares to conventional computers in several industries, such as automotive, healthcare, defense, banking and finance, and entertainment.

By end user, the defense segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to rising government funding to implementation of quantum computing technology in defense sector to reduce cyber-attacks.

By region, North America quantum computing technology market accounted for major revenue share of the global quantum computing technology market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is factors such as usage of machine learning by quantum computers in end-user segment such as government agencies and aerospace, and defense in the countries of the North America region. Europe quantum computing technology market accounted for second-highest market share, in 2018, owing to increasing investments in research and development of quantum computers in the European countries. Asia Pacific quantum computing technology market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, 2019. This is owing to increasing applications in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, defense, energy and power, chemicals, and BFSI sector in countries of the region.

The prominent player operating in the global quantum computing technology market includes International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Qxbranch, LLC, Cambridge Quantum Computing Ltd., 1QB Information Technologies Inc., QC Ware Corp., Magiq Technologies Inc., D-Wave Systems Inc., and Rigetti & Co, Inc.

