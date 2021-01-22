Global Quantum Computing Technologies Market will grow to at CAGR 15.89% from 2020 to 2027

Quantum computing are being used in computationally intensive applications such as artificial intelligence. Quantum machine learning (QML) is a combination of machine learning and quantum physics. Alphabet Inc. launched TensorFlow Quantum library in March 2020 for developing QML apps. Researchers at Pennsylvania State University are using QML for developing COVID-19 treatment. These applications will drive the quantum computing technologies market in future. From the healthcare perspective, quantum computing technologies can lead to dramatic acceleration in speed and performance both. Radiation therapy is the widely-used form of treatment for oncology. Radiation beams are used to destroy cancerous cells. Devising a radiation plan is to minimize damage to surrounding healthy tissue and body parts is a very complicated optimization problem with thousands of data. To arrive at the optimal radiation plan requires many simulations until an optimal solution is determined. The horizon of possibilities that can be considered between each simulation is much broader and large in nature. Such a factor is expected to boost the overall market growth.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of quantum computing technologies market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Quantum Computing Technologies Market:

By Offerings

Hardware

Solutions

Services

By Application

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Computational Chemistry

Logistics Optimization

Financial Modeling

Drug Design and Development

Cybersecurity

Weather Forecasting

Simulators

Others

By End Users

Researchers

Educators

Business

Developers

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Industry Verticals

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Military and Defense

Oil and Gas

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Others

By Region (Cross-segmentation analysis by countries will be provided for the regions)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

