Global Quality and Safety Reporting Systems Market is estimated to record a CAGR of +8%| The Patient Safety Company, Riskonnect, Inc., PowerHealth Solutions, Advantmed, LLC, Datix Ltd.

Quality and safety reporting systems market is estimated to record a CAGR of +8% over the forecast period.

Quality has been defined by the federal Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) as doing the right thing at the right time for the right person and having the best possible result. Patient safety is simply defined by the World Health Organization as the prevention of errors and adverse effects to patients.

Through collecting adverse events and near misses in healthcare, the reporting systems enable safety specialists to analyze events, identify underlying factors, and generate actionable knowledge to mitigate risks.

Key Players in the Industry listed below:-

The Patient Safety Company

Riskonnect, Inc.

PowerHealth Solutions

Advantmed, LLC

Datix Ltd.

Arrohealth, Talix, Inc.

Episource LLC

MRM Group

RadicaLogic Technologies, Inc.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Quality and Safety Reporting Systems market in 2021.

Report further studies the Quality and Safety Reporting Systems market growth, development status and future trend across the world. Also, it splits Quality and Safety Reporting Systems market share by type and by applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

By Delivery Mode:-

On-premise

Cloud-based

By Solution Type:-

Software

Services

By Enterprise Type:-

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By End-User Industries:-

Energy And Utility

Hospitality

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Construction

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with Quality and Safety Reporting Systems market trends, sales, revenue, market share, and growth Rate in these regions, covering.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

