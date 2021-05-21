Global QSR Food Service Equipment Market Application, marketing strategy, Future Trend and Regional Analysis Report
QSR food service equipment’s also referred as Quick Services Restaurants food equipments. These equipment’s play an important role to build the mood of guests. The progress of quick service restaurants, fast food joints, and hotels will expand the QSR food service equipment industry in near future.
Rise in number of quick service restaurants as well as change in lifestyle food preferences with urbanization are the key driving factors which are expected to boost the global QSR food service equipment market growth. Furthermore, increase in demand for fast food like Pizza, burger, pasta, and French fries will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, adoption of artificial intelligence and technological advancements will propel the market growth.
However, high installment cost and operational cost is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global QSR food service equipment market growth.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Kings Kitchen Solutions, LIBBEY Inc., Hatco Corp., The Vollrath Company, LLC, Vulcan, Hobart, Hoshizaki America, Inc., Cambro, Alto-Shaam, Inc., and Taylor Commercial Foodservice, Inc
Market Taxonomy
By Equipment Type
- Cooking Equipments
- Cookers
- Ovens
- Fryers
- Broilers/Charbroilers/Grills/Griddles
- Braising Pans/Tilting Skillets
- Others
- Warewashing Equipments
- Sinks
- Produce washer and Utensil Washer
- Booster Heaters
- Dish washer
- Others
- Food and Beverage Preparation Equipment
- Mixers
- Blenders
- Others
- Refrigeration Equipment
- Water Filters & Water Filter Systems
- Freezers
- Blast Chillers
- Others
- Storage and Handling Equipment
- Racks
- Carts and Conveyor Cabinets
- Bus/Tote Boxes and Dispensers
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
