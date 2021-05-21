Global QSR Food Service Equipment Market Application, marketing strategy, Future Trend and Regional Analysis Report

QSR food service equipment’s also referred as Quick Services Restaurants food equipments. These equipment’s play an important role to build the mood of guests. The progress of quick service restaurants, fast food joints, and hotels will expand the QSR food service equipment industry in near future.

Rise in number of quick service restaurants as well as change in lifestyle food preferences with urbanization are the key driving factors which are expected to boost the global QSR food service equipment market growth. Furthermore, increase in demand for fast food like Pizza, burger, pasta, and French fries will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, adoption of artificial intelligence and technological advancements will propel the market growth.

However, high installment cost and operational cost is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global QSR food service equipment market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Kings Kitchen Solutions, LIBBEY Inc., Hatco Corp., The Vollrath Company, LLC, Vulcan, Hobart, Hoshizaki America, Inc., Cambro, Alto-Shaam, Inc., and Taylor Commercial Foodservice, Inc

Market Taxonomy

By Equipment Type

Cooking Equipments

Cookers

Ovens

Fryers

Broilers/Charbroilers/Grills/Griddles

Braising Pans/Tilting Skillets

Others

Warewashing Equipments

Sinks

Produce washer and Utensil Washer

Booster Heaters

Dish washer

Others

Food and Beverage Preparation Equipment

Mixers

Blenders

Others

Refrigeration Equipment

Water Filters & Water Filter Systems

Freezers

Blast Chillers

Others

Storage and Handling Equipment

Racks

Carts and Conveyor Cabinets

Bus/Tote Boxes and Dispensers

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

