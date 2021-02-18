Global qPCR and dPCR Market Growth Factors and Professional In-Depth Analysis 2020-2026||Fluidigm Corporation; Danaher; Abbott; Merck KGaA; Promega Corporation; BD; Meridian Bioscience, Inc

Global qPCR and dPCR Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.64 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 7.14 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.78% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in the number of novel applications of qPCR and dPCR.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the qPCR and dPCR market are Thermo Fisher Scientific; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; QIAGEN; Takara Bio Inc.; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; bioMérieux SA; Fluidigm Corporation; Danaher; Abbott; Merck KGaA; Promega Corporation; BD; Meridian Bioscience, Inc.; Analytik Jena AG; Eppendorf AG; BIONEER COPORATION; Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.,; Quantabio; Formulatrix; JN Medsys; Thomas Scientific and Biomeme, Inc.

Market Drivers: Global qPCR and dPCR Market

Increasing adoption of qPCR and qPCR in diagnostics which has been a result of rising prevalence of infectious and genetic diseases

Innovations & advancements related to technology and increased investments in the market from private & public sectors; these factors are expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Factors such as high costs, lack of knowledge and skills for professionals are one of the major factors that act as a restraint to the market growth



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. announced the launch of “QXDx AutoDG ddPCR System”, which incorporates company’s Bio-Rad Droplet Digital PCR technology and “QXDx BCR-ABL %IS Kit”. The products are the first US FDA cleared digital PCR products. In January 2018, Thomas Scientific announced that they had acquired Denville Scientific, Inc. This acquisition will help Thomas Scientific in providing industry specific technology and solutions.



Segmentation: Global qPCR and dPCR Market

By Technology Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR) Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (dPCR)

By Products & Services qPCR Products & Services qPCR Reagents and Consumables qPCR Instruments qPCR Software and Services dPCR Products & Services dPCR Reagents and Consumables dPCR Instruments dPCR Software and Services

By Application qPCR Applications Clinical Applications Pathogen Testing Oncology Testing Blood Screening Other Clinical Applications Research Applications Forensic Applications dPCR Applications Clinical Applications Pathogen Testing Oncology Testing Blood Screening Other Clinical Applications Research Applications Forensic Applications

By End User qPCR End Users Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Clinical Research Organizations Forensic Laboratories dPCR End Users Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Clinical Research Organizations Forensic Laboratories

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



Points to focus in the report

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels To gain detailed overview of parent market Information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the market size has been provided. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global order management software market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Analyze and forecast qPCR and dPCR market on the basis of type, function and application.

