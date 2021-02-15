Global Q-Fever Treatment Market Overview,Key Vendor Landscape, Demand By Countries And Future Growth 2026||Sanofi, Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co., Inc, Novavax, Zydus Cadila, Mylan N.V., LUPIN, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Global Q-fever treatment market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Emergence of drugs used to treat risk associated with Q-fever and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Q-fever treatment market are EpiVax, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co., Inc, Novavax, Zydus Cadila, Mylan N.V., LUPIN, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Aurobindo Pharma, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mayne Pharma Group Limited, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited and others

Market Drivers

Increase in number of farmers, especially those who work with animals, people who are engaged in slaughterhouses and veterinary personnel are vulnerable to this disease is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

Emergence of drugs used in the treatment of symptoms associated with Q-fever is enhancing the market

Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Q-Fever Treatment Market

By Type

Acute Q-Fever

Chronic Q-Fever

By Treatment

Medication

Vaccinations

Surgery

By Drugs

Doxycycline

Ciprofloxacin

Pefloxacin

Others

By Vaccine Type

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Purified Corpuscular Formalin-Inactivated Vaccine

Soluble Vaccine

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

